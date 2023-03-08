The judicial system is set up to address the crime, but a local judge said it does not always address the root of the crime. That is why Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart and others partnered to create Whitman County Community Court. The court is a program that focuses on low-level, nonviolent offenders who struggle with mental health and substance abuse problems. A person who decides to participate in Whitman County Community Court will be assigned a caseworker who will help them through the process of finding housing, food and job training if needed. ... Roy Jennings, a classical musician and composer from New York City, spoke about culture and linear time during a colloquium at the University of Idaho titled “The Residue of History” alongside two UI faculty members. Jennings is the founder and artistic director of Arch Angel Productions, a nonprofit organization performing 20th and 21st century arrangements of African American spirituals for consumers, students and educators alike. The spiritual is a genre of music originating from the enslavement of African people and their exposure to Christianity on plantations in the American South.
Prom. It is just one small four-letter word, but it can invoke nervous sweating and panic in just about any high school student for a number of reasons. Finding the perfect dress is high on that list of concerns for many girls, but in towns all across the Palouse, the stores that sell prom-worthy dresses are slim to none. Troy High School senior Delaney Jensen, 18, said she found her dress at a thrift store last year just days before prom, and while she loved her dress, she realized there was a problem. So, she found a way to help solve the dress shortage and help the community with her senior project.
As spring rolls around on the Palouse, Rosanna Cartwright breaks out her art supplies and Genesee students get creative. Cartwright, an instructional aide at the school, started the SPARK! Art Club last spring when she noticed a desire among students to learn more about art. An artist herself, Cartwright often draws pictures for teaching, decorates rooms and designs posters for the school. Soon, students began asking her to draw pictures for them and she saw an opportunity. After receiving encouragement from Genesee Superintendent Wendy Moore, Cartwright started gauging interest in an art club and the response was overwhelming. ... The Humane Society of the United States has honored former Rep. Tom Trail of Moscow with the Legislator of the Year award for his efforts to bring animal welfare legislation to the attention of Idaho lawmakers. Trail introduced several bills during his tenure in office that dealt with dog and cock fighting, and various forms of animal cruelty which included torture, cruelty and neglect.