2022 One year ago

The judicial system is set up to address the crime, but a local judge said it does not always address the root of the crime. That is why Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart and others partnered to create Whitman County Community Court. The court is a program that focuses on low-level, nonviolent offenders who struggle with mental health and substance abuse problems. A person who decides to participate in Whitman County Community Court will be assigned a caseworker who will help them through the process of finding housing, food and job training if needed. ... Roy Jennings, a classical musician and composer from New York City, spoke about culture and linear time during a colloquium at the University of Idaho titled “The Residue of History” alongside two UI faculty members. Jennings is the founder and artistic director of Arch Angel Productions, a nonprofit organization performing 20th and 21st century arrangements of African American spirituals for consumers, students and educators alike. The spiritual is a genre of music originating from the enslavement of African people and their exposure to Christianity on plantations in the American South.

2018 Five years ago