2019 One year ago today
A group of volunteers spent Arbor Day doing their part to prevent two problems that can plague Palouse lands: soil erosion and poor water quality. They planted 125 native trees along the South Fork of the Palouse River. … A Genesee farmer will turn 100 this week at Regency Pullman, an assisted living facility. After she married, Doris Odenborg and her husband, Delos Odenborg, raised six boys on a farm north of Genesee, where she lived for about 50 years. She said she’d do it all over again.
2015 Five years ago today
A group of Kendrick residents have started a crusade to preserve their town’s history. That group, the Kendrick-Juliaetta Heritage Foundation, had a grand opening for the new Kendrick history museum in the town’s old Fraternal Building. The town’s history includes coming back from three major natural disasters — two fires and a flood. … Nutritional health begins in the soil and sometimes “organic” isn’t enough, according to Pamela Holloway, co-owner of Tourmaline Farm and Feed Beyond Organic, who spoke at a Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition meeting. She said the human microbiome, the population of microorganisms in the body, is going to become extinct given the way food now is being prepared.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho women’s record-setting golf team is headed to the NCAA West Regional May 6-8 at the Stanford University Golf Course. The Vandals, who finished third in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, are seeded 16th in the 24-team regional event. … Jian Chen doesn’t understand the fuss surrounding a proposed rezoning for the Historic District on College Hill. About two years ago Chen, a Pullman resident, bought the decrepit remains of an old home on Monroe Street and turned it into a townhouse, but it breaks zoning rules. The Pullman City Council ultimately will decide whether the zone should be changed.