Scientists at Washington State University said their research into elk hoof disease is aimed at finding strategies that can help wildlife managers control its spread and that eradicating the debilitating illness is likely impossible. “We would like to eradicate, to wipe this disease off the face of the planet, but we have to keep our objectives realistic,” said Magaret Wild, a professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine who is leading the university’s effort to learn more about the ailment officially known as treponeme-associated hoof disease. ... Rich Carignan began entering the annual drawing for Idaho’s bighorn sheep hunting permits around the time he graduated from high school and continued to do so nearly every year. In the spring of 2020, after 27 futile attempts, his name was drawn.
Man’s best friend may have descended from wolves, but Pullman pooch Wilson, a black and white Great Dane, resembles something like a horse. Towering over several dogs attending Reaney Park for the annual Mutt Strutt in Pullman, the gentle giant was guided by his owner, Jan Luft, to various pet-friendly vendors stationed around the park who offered everything a dog and their owner could ever want — treats, playtime, grooming and stylish accessories. Wilson participated in the hot dog eating contest earlier that day, but his size did not translate to a large appetite. “He only ate one hot dog,” Luft said. “He’s kind of delicate.” ... Hexian Xue, a professor of Chinese at the University of Idaho, believes learning Chinese really isn’t as hard as Americans might think. “When students attend the first few classes, to be honest, they do not have the confidence to learn the Chinese language well,” Xue said. Xue, who teaches multiple levels of Chinese as well as a cultural course on Chinese cinema, is a co-director of the UI’s Confucius Institute. The institute’s goal is to spread knowledge about the Chinese language and culture.
The intersection of A and Line streets in Moscow is in for big changes as the city and Idaho Transportation Department work toward improved traffic flow. Phase II of the city’s A Street widening project will involve about half a mile of road and include permanent easements to create a cul-de-sac at Circle Drive north of A and opening the intersection to east and west traffic without a stop sign. … Plankton and pH balances kept a Moscow Middle School class busy on the banks of Hordemann’s Pond. Seventh-grade science teacher Peggy McDonnell takes her outdoor science class students several blocks to the pond nearly every week to study the effects dredging would have on the water body’s ecosystem. The outdoor science class is a new elective this year that was created when the school changed from a junior high to middle school.