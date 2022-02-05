2021 One year ago
Autumn Russell was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow, earning the DYW medallion and $2,150 at the annual scholarship program. Russell, a junior at Moscow High School, was one of five participants at the program. The year of the program coincides with the year the local participants will graduate from high school. First runner-up was Marilla Story, a junior at Logos School. ... An annual ice fishing competition in Elk River more than tripled its typical turnout, inflating the winning purse to $1,610. Dixie Stephens who, with her husband, owns the Elk River Lodge and General Store at the heart of town and organizes and sponsors the contest every year, said with 161 participants, this ice fishing derby was the biggest in the event’s history. Stephens said the competition has been around for at least 20 years and people from all over the region will drive out and pay the $10 entry free for the chance at a winner-take-all pot by catching the biggest trout of the day. The winning fish weighed in at 1.95 pounds, earning the lucky angler about $51.60 per ounce.
2017 Five year ago
Hassel Morrison was excelling in his media studies classes at Radford University, filling the airwaves as a radio DJ and interning with the Black Entertainment Television network, but something didn’t seem quite right. Morrison said he also realized he was “gifted in the art of working with people.” That focus eventually brought him to Moscow. Two years ago, Morrison, a Virginia native but most recently a North Carolina resident, accepted the position of associate dean of students at the University of Idaho. ...The community is rallying around a Whitman County volunteer firefighter and Purple Heart recipient who was seriously injured in a crash near Colfax. The Pullman resident, Richard Carson, is currently being treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and will likely require several operations. Friends and family are collecting donations to pay for Carson’s latest medical expenses. According to the crowdfunding site set up by Gibson, $7,065 had been raised by more than 40 donors to go toward Gibson’s set goal of $10,000.
2012 10 year ago
Anyone who decided to go bowling at Zeppoz in Pullman was there for more than a good time: Their lane fees supported Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse. This is the fourth year Zeppoz has hosted the Bowl Away the Blahs fundraiser, which is sponsored by the ATVP Board of Directors, the Washington State University Criminal Justice Club and the national criminal justice honor society Alpha Phi Sigma. Patrons at the event paid $15 per bowler per hour, with all proceeds going to provide free services to victims and survivors of crimes like domestic violence and sexual assault. “I’m glad they’re doing something like this for the community — it’s needed,” said Alena Hume, who was bowling Saturday with her husband, Kirk, and their daughters, Addalynn and Lillynne.