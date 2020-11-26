2019 One year ago today
Alex Montes’ left arm was mangled in a traffic accident more than a year ago, and he opted to have his forearm amputated about four inches below the elbow. He was unprepared for the cost of a replacement limb. Jacob Miller, an old high school acquaintance and a UI graduate student studying mechanical engineering, heard of the accident and came across a solution — a 3D-printed prosthetic appendage. Miller and a friend, Marshall Townsend, found free, open source schematics through an organization called e-NABLE. For $40, they had produced a functional prosthetic forearm that they gave to Montes free of charge. … The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre auditorium in downtown Moscow is undergoing a major overhaul. The roughly $210,000 project, mostly funded by individual donations and grants, consists of replacing decades-old chairs with historically accurate ones, resurfacing the floor and improving lighting. The KPAC, which opened as a public theater in 1926 by Milburn Kenworthy, has been closed since and will reopen when the project is expected to be complete, Executive Director Christine Gilmore said.
2015 Five years ago today
More than 400 people gathered at Bob’s Place at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center to partake in an early, free Thanksgiving feast. The 400 diners nearly doubled the 250 people that attended the dinner last year, the event’s first year in existence. UI President Chuck Staben came up with the idea last year to offer students and university staff who were not able to travel home during the Thanksgiving break to have their own holiday celebration. “It’s welcoming to students and international students who haven’t experienced a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” Staben said. … When a plump and golden bird graces the Thanksgiving table this chill November day, accompanied by its many colorful sides — pumpkin and pecan pies, fluffy potatoes, dinner rolls and the unforgettable green bean casserole — those naming the things they are thankful for would do well to remember the origins of their fine fare. SmartAsset researcher Nick Wallace took a break from his more serious number crunching during the past weeks to put together information on food origins as well as how many miles dinner may travel before it hits the table.
2010 10 years ago today
Trevor Bice, a co-chairman on the Pullman Dog Park Committee, has been working for years with the Whitman County Humane Society and volunteers to raise money for a dog park, which is slowly becoming a reality. The dog park could open as early as fall 2011, but Bice said the timing for opening the dog park relies on the amount of donations the committee can bring in. So far most of the fencing for the two-section park has been erected, one side for small dogs and another for larger dogs. … The annual tradition of the Turkey Leg Marathon to raise money for the Palouse City Library is in its fifth year. The money is used to buy children’s and young adult’s books and other media, such as audio books and movies. After five years of the event, there’s a wall of books in the library that have come from the Turkey Leg’s fundraising. Each of the books purchased with money indicate where they came from on the inside cover, said branch manager Holly White.