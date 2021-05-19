2020 One year ago today
Colfax’s mayor and Washington State Patrol trooper James Retzer was awarded the Chief Will Bachofner Award and named the 2019 Trooper of the Year, WSP announced. Retzer said he was honored, humbled and surprised by the recognition. To be considered for the award, Retzer said troopers are nominated by WSP sergeants and are not only judged on job performance, but also community service and longevity. ... The new Moscow police station will cost almost $7.3 million, and construction will start this summer. The Moscow City Council night accepted the low base bid of $7,278,000 from Wellens Farwell Inc. of Enterprise, Ore., and approved two alternates to the project. Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said the main police facility will be 15,232 square feet and the storage and evidence processing outbuilding will be 3,042 square feet. The project will take about one year to complete.
2016 Five years ago today
Abe, a 16-week-old Newfoundland puppy, rested on the cool tile floor of what will be his home for the next year to escape the heat of a warm spring day in Moscow. Abe was bred and born in Portland under the care of Autism Anchoring Dogs, but he will spend the next eight to 12 months in Moscow learning basic training, socialization and bonding skills with Esther Louie and her husband, Wayne, and their two dogs, Max, a 2-year-old Biewer Yorkie, and Zeus, an 11-year-old Doberman. Abe will train to work with autistic children, specifically those with a tendency to “elope” or run away from parents and guardians. ... Less than 24 hours after voters in the Potlatch School District rejected a $14.78 million bond for a new high school, members of the district’s board of directors gathered Wednesday to discuss what would come next. PSD Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the failure of the bond has not altered his opinion on the need for a new high school.
2011 10 years ago today
As Mike Jennings was recently walking through Moscow on his way to work, he had a self-described “most meaningful moment of spring” — a flock of about 200 sandhill cranes flying en masse overhead. The Palouse Land Trust Board member is convinced the incident could become more frequent — as frequent as it had been just a generation ago — if wildlife, ecosystems and open spaces are allowed to flourish regionally and locally on the Palouse. Jennings said the organization, which was founded in 1995, must start to brainstorm on a larger scale at the Palouse Land Trust’s annual meeting. ... WSU’s information system is being replaced after more than 30 years. The $15 million project, called zzusis, will centralize nearly all WSU records and will help streamline efficiency between many university offices and campuses. Casey Hanson, Information Technology Services’ director of communications, said the current system isn’t centralized. That means if a student updates their address with the financial aid office, admissions staff won’t know until they update it there, too.