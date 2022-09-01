It was the first day of school for Moscow’s K-12 students and for many elementary-age children it also marked the beginning of their first year attending in-person classes five days a week. While older children in middle and high school returned to a five-day schedule toward the end of the 2020-21 school year, children in kindergarten through fifth grade remained on a four-day schedule. ... Palouse Habitat for Humanity and Washington State University celebrated a new research partnership to investigate cost-effective ways to build energy efficient homes with a “wall-raising” event at its residential build site in Uniontown. WSU donated a raft of building materials left over from one of its own capital projects in support of the project. Smith said a group of graduate students with WSU designed the HEAL (Housing Energy Affordability Lab) house working with the materials donated.
Dennis Miedema lounges in a chair on his back deck and takes in the beauty of the golden open fields next to his RV park in Harvard. Sometimes a wild animal will enter his view. The scene is quiet except for the wind chimes hanging over his deck and occasional loud tractor-trailer trucks whistling by on state Highway 6. Besides enjoying the view, Miedema said he enjoys hunting and fishing. Miedema and his wife, Robin, own and operate Pines RV Park, roughly two miles east of Harvard off Highway 6.. ... Rick Stoddart, associate professor and education librarian at the University of Idaho, has been elected president of the Pacific Northwest Library Association. Founded in 1909, PNLA, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington, Alberta and British Columbia, is the oldest regional library association in the U.S. Stoddart, a UI librarian for 13 years and in his current position since 2014, previously worked at Oregon State University, Boise State University and Georgia Southwestern State University.
More than 60 Washington State University students joined the effort to clean the Illia Dunes after a party last weekend brought in about 3,000 people who left behind more than 3,000 pounds of trash. As a result, the popular swimming spot reopened in time for Labor Day. The Army Corps of Engineers closed the Dunes following the weekend’s raucous party. “In my 12 years out here, I’ve never seen it like this,” said Darren Opp, area manager for the Corps. ... The Palouse Empire Threshing Bee was a blast to the past for participants and spectators, who were shown how much more labor went into a wheat harvest in the 1920s, which surely made today’s farmer appreciate his combine. They worked wheat fields with a team of horses “pushing” a header, while another team followed alongside collecting its yield in a header box destined for a thresher powered by belts connected to a steam engine. It may no longer be efficient, but for the past 20 years it’s been an educational starting point for the Palouse Empire Fair.