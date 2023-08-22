A recent University of Idaho graduate did not have to go far to pursue her passion for fashion design. After Rachel Houle impressed Northwest River Supplies with her college research project, she was hired to design women’s apparel for the Moscow-based company. “I didn’t think that I would get a job in my industry so soon,” Houle said. Houle, a native of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, studied apparel, textiles and design at the UI. There, she combined her lifelong love of clothing with her passion for outdoor activities. ... A proposed 95-mile segment of fiber optic cable from Moscow to Grangeville is expected to become reality following the award of a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston, which received the grant, said the cable is expected to create solid jobs and enrich the local economy.
2018 Five years ago
Following the departure of its supervising physician, the University of Idaho Student Health Clinic will be operating out of Moscow Family Medicine in downtown Moscow for the 2018-19 academic year. The physician’s departure comes amid a national physician shortage and the UI was unable to find a replacement for the clinic in time for the year’s start. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said without a doctor on staff, student health services had to be moved. ... Bringing a food co-op to Pullman remains the goal for a small group of business owners and residents, and it appears to be gaining some momentum. At the National Lentil Festival, the recently formed seven-member co-op board and its handful of volunteers manned a booth to answer questions and better identify what Pullman residents would like to see in a Pullman co-op. Co-op Volunteer Kathleen Ryan said more than 100 people signed up to receive newsletters and updates from the group during the festival.
2013 10 years ago
Saturday is Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s normal work day, because that’s when most volunteers have the day off from their jobs. About four years ago, however, some of the regular members of the work crew, who happened to be retired, added another day during the work week to get houses built more quickly. And so was born the Codger Crew. ... Friends of recently deceased Washington State University doctoral student Heidi Keen are honoring her legacy by establishing a memorial fund in her name at AmericanWest Bank in Palouse. Keen, 32, of Palouse, died Aug. 9 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after a brief battle with viral myocarditis, a rare complication that can stem from flu or cold viruses. An active, healthy woman, Keen’s sudden death has left her friends, family and colleagues reeling.