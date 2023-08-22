2022 One year ago

A recent University of Idaho graduate did not have to go far to pursue her passion for fashion design. After Rachel Houle impressed Northwest River Supplies with her college research project, she was hired to design women’s apparel for the Moscow-based company. “I didn’t think that I would get a job in my industry so soon,” Houle said. Houle, a native of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, studied apparel, textiles and design at the UI. There, she combined her lifelong love of clothing with her passion for outdoor activities. ... A proposed 95-mile segment of fiber optic cable from Moscow to Grangeville is expected to become reality following the award of a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston, which received the grant, said the cable is expected to create solid jobs and enrich the local economy.

2018 Five years ago

