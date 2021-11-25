2020 One year ago
The Rotary Club of Moscow last week donated $300 worth of holiday food items to the Moscow Food Bank. Items donated included canned/packaged goods of turkey stuffing, pumpkin, evaporated milk, sliced pineapple, sweet corn, cranberry sauce, soup, broth, green beans and potatoes. In addition to food, the club contributed a donation of $485 cash. ... As some high school seniors struggle to keep up with classes delivered either partially or completely online, school leaders are considering ways to ease their path to graduation. In its regular meeting, the Moscow School Board approved a move that would reduce the number of elective credits required to earn a diploma by three in a bid to lighten the load on seniors faced with the stresses of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2016 Five years ago
People packed Green Frog Cafe on East Main Street in Palouse as they prepared for the 12th annual Turkey Leg Fun Run with coffee and doughnuts. Some jogged but most walked the approximately 1-mile loop that started outside the cafe at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets. Donations went to the Palouse Library.
2011 10 years ago
The Meyer family in Colton has found that an annual “turkey trot” is a great way to start Thanksgiving day. Three years ago, the Meyers went for a run as a “family get together,” not knowing it was an activity that would eventually include the community. Kay Meyer said after Thanksgiving that year, St. Jude Children’s Hospital contacted her and asked if she’d consider hosting an annual “fun run” as a fundraiser for the hospital. The next year, the Meyer family and about 20 other people joined together to begin the tradition. Donations for the now-annual Colton Turkey Trot were a minimum of $1, which all went back to St. Jude’s, Meyer said. ... Because not everyone can spend the holidays with family, members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Moscow Elks Lodge spent most of their Thanksgiving Day creating one big community feast. “Whether they’re alone, needy, want to be around people, or if they just want to be together, everyone is welcome,” said Steve Meier, a coordinator for the event. “That’s what it’s about, and it’s going to be really great.” Meier is a member of both the Moscow Elks Lodge and St. Mary’s.