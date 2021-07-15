2020 One year ago today
A team of UI students busied themselves around the perimeter of a huge weather balloon on the lawn in front of Theophilus Tower residence hall. As the balloon approached 5 feet in diameter, the team attached rope lines tied to a set of instruments that measure atmospheric data. Those holding the balloon released their grip, allowing it to bob lazily into a cloudless sky. This is the latest in a series of weekly releases that are intended to prepare students for participation in an experiment that would take them to South America in December where student researchers from four universities, including the UI, will release balloons at four sites beneath a total solar eclipse. … The Palouse City Council passed an ordinance allowing certain flags to be flown on city lampposts during holidays. The ordinance allows the display of six traditional flags and any other flag or banner that the city council may choose to be flown. For the past month, city officials have held discussions about implementing a flag policy after the city received complaints from residents concerned about the Palouse Lions Club flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag during holidays.
2016 Five years ago today
As buildings continue to pop up on the WSU campus and more students flock to Pullman for an education, the demand for parking goes up while the number of spaces dwindle. There are about 8,600 spots available for roughly 24,600 who work and study there. About 1,580 are reserved for the 6,800 to 7,000 students living in Coug Housing. WSU’s Master Plan predicts parking will become even more difficult in the next decade or so, estimating 4,300 spaces could be lost as a result of new construction. … Hobbit-sized structures dotted the landscape of Moscow’s East City Park as large numbers of small children created blueprints, learned the basics of building and set to work bringing their drawings to life. Cardboard city was not the only draw to East City Park this week, as it was transformed into a carnival of creativity, much as it has been for a few days each summer for the past 24 years, thanks to the annual Rendezvous for Kids event.
2011 10 years ago today
Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil will ship the smaller of two oversized loads through Moscow under permits reissued by the Idaho Transportation Department. ITD reissued permits to transport two oversized loads of oil refinery equipment along U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 90 with a five-day window. The Idaho State Police weighed both loads, and the smaller shipment is slated to leave the Port of Lewiston with two ISP escorts, two pilot cars and three flagging crews. … As one team of about 10 children cluster together in the front of a multipurpose room in WSU’s Student Recreation Center, audible gasps and hushed murmuring take over their young, captive audience “Whooooa, who brought Luke Skywalker?!” one kid exclaims above the clamor. Skywalker, played by Alex Wills, wields a green lightsaber as a group of masked robbers tries to get away with a case full of money. Wills is one of about 50 campers participating in WSU’s Cougar Kids Camp Chasing Hollywood week.