2021 One year ago
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said he will not run for a third mayoral term this November, and City Council President Art Bettge said he will run for the departing Lambert’s position. Lambert, 69, announced at the end of Monday night’s city council meeting that he does not plan to seek reelection. “It’s time for someone else to come along and run our fine city,” Lambert told the Daily News. He said he made the announcement early so residents interested in running for mayor have time to think about it. ... The Palouse Ice Rink is featured in the NHL’s Seattle Kraken video that explores the Pacific Northwest’s hockey roots. Everett Fitzhugh, team broadcaster for the Kraken, visited the Moscow rink and interviewed Peter Robichaud, founding president of the rink and a rink board member, about how the rink originated.
2017 Five years ago
There are always safety risks when vehicles and bicyclists share the roadways, which is why the Moscow Pathways Commission is looking into creating an underpass for bicyclists and other pedestrians at the U.S. Highway 95 bridge between Sweet Avenue and state Highway 8. “We’re just looking to improve connectivity and overall safety,” Gradin said. Unfortunately, a group of University of Idaho engineering students who have been studying ways to install a path under the bridge since the beginning of the semester for their senior project indicated they had been unable to find a way to make the plan work, Pathways Commissioner Robert Heckendorn said. ... Jess Ford of Pullman has decided to withdraw its application to rezone a parcel of land located near Harms Road that it had hoped to pave for a parking lot, Vance Freer, a consultant for the dealership, told the Daily News. The triangular-shaped, 2.9-acre parcel of land has been a point of vigorous contention between the dealership and a group of homeowners who live nearby.
2012 10 years ago
Gloria Sanchez and her son, University of Idaho freshman Christian Sanchez, may differ in their opinions about drug policy in the United States, but that didn’t stop the Vandal mom from supporting Christian’s decision to join in the Students for Sensible Drug Policies Rally to End the War on Drugs on campus. “It’s interesting,” Gloria said while the group prepared to march across the Theophilus Tower lawn. “I could have sat in his apartment I guess, (but) I respect what he thinks.” SSDP president Jami Riedner said the group does not condone or condemn drug use but does advocate for freedom of choice.