2020 One year ago today
Latah County was the target of a phishing email campaign that compromised several employee email account credentials, according to a county news release. The county became aware of suspicious activity in certain employee email accounts in late March. An investigation determined certain Latah County email accounts were potentially subject to unauthorized access. … The cool, rainy days of spring made for ideal growing conditions for the area’s grain and legume plantings. And now that farmers have begun the annual harvest, that charmed weather is paying off in healthy-looking crops. “We had a really great spring,” said Tim D. McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council at Moscow. “It just doesn’t get much better than that. We’ve heard really outstanding yields for green peas … and the quality looks terrific.”
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow Education Association and Moscow School District ended months of negotiations as they tentatively agreed to a 2.25 percent salary increase for teachers for the upcoming school year. The compromise ends talks that have been ongoing. “We set out every year to find a reasonable settlement and I think we’ve done that, and so the number of times is immaterial that we meet,” MEA lead negotiator Mike Wear said. “It’s the outcome that’s most important and I think we got there.” … The Moscow City Council will consider passage of the city’s proposed $73.8 million budget for the 2017 fiscal year after a public hearing is held during the council’s meeting. The proposed budget is an increase of about $10 million over the current 2016 budget, which sits at $63.9 million. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the budget fluctuates from year to year and some expenses are budgeted for even if the city does not spend the money. Part of the proposed budget includes a $10 million general obligation bond, which must still be approved by the City Council and at least 66.7 percent of Moscow voters in the spring.
2011 10 years ago today
Internationally known musician Josh Ritter, who recently has turned his talents to the writing of novels, entertained a couple of hundred people in his hometown with examples of both in downtown Moscow. Ritter was in town to read at BookPeople to promote his novel “Bright’s Passage,” which is on the New York Times best-seller list and has been praised by the likes of no less than former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky, writer Stephen King and Oprah Winfrey. Standing in the bed of an old Ford pickup, Ritter beamed nearly constantly as he looked out on an audience filled with family, friends and fans. … The General Services Administration may soon be slapping a For Sale sign on the Federal Building in Moscow after determining its leases to be too few and cost for renovations too high. The building — constructed by the GSA in 1973 — was recommended for disposal by the agency’s Northwest/Arctic Region 10 public building service team on July 19, said GSA spokeswoman Stephanie Kenitzer in Auburn, Wash. Tenants include the US Postal Service’s main Moscow operation.