2021 One year ago

After a 2020 hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Latah County Fair returns to Moscow with rides, fried food, livestock events and free live entertainment, including Oregon-based magician Adam the Great. Fair Director Jim Logan said the fair, which is free to attend, will include more than 45 hours of live entertainment, around 14 food vendors and more than a dozen rides — some of which will be new to Moscow. ... Idaho’s new offensive coordinator, Brian Reader, started coaching before he wrapped up his playing career with the Vandals. The former UI quarterback (2009-11) returned to Salinas, Calif., during his offseasons to help coach quarterbacks and receivers at his alma mater, Palma High School. He continued helping the Chieftains during his three-year professional career in the Arena Football League from 2013-15. That’s when Reader reconnected with Idaho coach Petrino and became a graduate assistant with the Vandals. Six years later, Reader took the reins as UI’s new offensive coordinator.

2017 Five years ago

