After a 2020 hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Latah County Fair returns to Moscow with rides, fried food, livestock events and free live entertainment, including Oregon-based magician Adam the Great. Fair Director Jim Logan said the fair, which is free to attend, will include more than 45 hours of live entertainment, around 14 food vendors and more than a dozen rides — some of which will be new to Moscow. ... Idaho’s new offensive coordinator, Brian Reader, started coaching before he wrapped up his playing career with the Vandals. The former UI quarterback (2009-11) returned to Salinas, Calif., during his offseasons to help coach quarterbacks and receivers at his alma mater, Palma High School. He continued helping the Chieftains during his three-year professional career in the Arena Football League from 2013-15. That’s when Reader reconnected with Idaho coach Petrino and became a graduate assistant with the Vandals. Six years later, Reader took the reins as UI’s new offensive coordinator.
Micki Panttaja succumbed to cancer last year, but her play “Conversations of My Mothers” lives on. The play describes the fictional dreams and struggles of a Swedish immigrant in the 1890s and her female descendants. Panttaja, who was 55 when she died, worked at the University of Idaho for many years in the Theatre Arts Department and most recently in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. While admission to the reading is free, patrons will be asked to donate money to the Micki Panttaja Playwriting Scholarship Endowment, which needs $13,950 to reach its $25,000 funding goal. ... Visitors — and potential intruders — to schools in the Moscow School District will notice that gaining access to the buildings will not be quite as easy it as it has been in the past. The school district is currently installing a new security system in all of the schools and at its district office that requires visitors to be buzzed in or have an electronic key fob to gain entrance.
Dixie Hunt and her daughter, Denae Kramer, are an impressive duo when it comes to their role in the business world. Hunt and Kramer are co-owners of The Bean Farm, a drive-through coffee stand at 503 Troy Highway, next to the Moscow RV Center. They used to be employees at the business, but became owners in July 2009 when it was up for sale. Hunt has lived in Troy since 1983, and Kramer moved to Moscow two years ago after buying a house with her husband and three dogs. ... Pullman developer Duane Brelsford is on familiar territory with his latest project — apartments that will be filled largely by Washington State University students. Brelsford recently started constructing an apartment complex with 180 units at 1455 Brandi Way in Pullman. Brelsford has built seven Pullman complexes since 1998. In recent years, however, the lending crisis has made obtaining financing difficult. The tightness in lending fell at a time when WSU was ramping up enrollment. It had 2,980 Pullman freshmen in 2010, 2,174 in 2011 and is expected to be at about 4,100 this year, said university spokesman Darin Watkins.