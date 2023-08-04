2022 One year ago

Windows from floor to ceiling flood the space with natural light, so much so that lemon trees could grow in the new space. Candace Baltz should know — she grew them when she lived in the apartments above years ago, before recently returning to Pullman. Terracotta, a pottery studio, will open soon in Pullman and will give adults a space to play and create. Baltz, owner of Terracotta, is excited to see people converging and communicating while making pottery in the studio. ... Cody Allen got his start working at libraries as a teen, and his love for the energy, the books and the people has never waned. Allen took over as the executive director of the Whitman County Rural Library District. Most recently, he had been working in Montana as the system administrator for the Billings Library. Allen worked in the Lewiston High School library in high school as well as the Asotin County Library and continued to work in libraries through college.

2018 Five years ago

Recommended for you