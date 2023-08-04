Windows from floor to ceiling flood the space with natural light, so much so that lemon trees could grow in the new space. Candace Baltz should know — she grew them when she lived in the apartments above years ago, before recently returning to Pullman. Terracotta, a pottery studio, will open soon in Pullman and will give adults a space to play and create. Baltz, owner of Terracotta, is excited to see people converging and communicating while making pottery in the studio. ... Cody Allen got his start working at libraries as a teen, and his love for the energy, the books and the people has never waned. Allen took over as the executive director of the Whitman County Rural Library District. Most recently, he had been working in Montana as the system administrator for the Billings Library. Allen worked in the Lewiston High School library in high school as well as the Asotin County Library and continued to work in libraries through college.
2018 Five years ago
It’s a small, gray, windowless, cinderblock building, but many hold the Corner Club close to their hearts because of what happens within the North Main Street bar’s walls. Countless Moscow locals, college students and University of Idaho athlete legends have frequented and continue to pour into the Corner Club for its unique, Vandal-friendly atmosphere, creating lasting memories and friends in the process. The bar turned 70 years old on July 23. ... Everything looked bright and shiny, according to Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent. As a new commissioner in 2009, Largent found himself in the middle of discussions with Hawkins Companies, a Boise-based retail developer looking to build a large retail space on State Highway 270 near the Washington-Idaho border. Nearly a decade later, only a sign that reads “retail space available” has been erected.
2013 10 years ago
The Mix family has lived in Moscow for 130 years. They had a family reunion not only to celebrate the family’s 130 years here, but also to tell the history of their family — a history entwined with that of Moscow, its politics and its trees. John Mix, family historian, former radio station owner and a two-term Idaho state senator, along with his son, Jeff, set up the reunion at which 35 members of the family heard Jeff Mix talk of the past. John Mix said that immediately after arriving in Moscow from Nebraska in 1883, Franklin E. Mix and his family got involved with the community. Seven of their 10 children were school-aged and were added to the school system almost overnight.