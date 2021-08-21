2020 One year ago today
Researchers with Washington State University are recruiting young adults with asthma to help test new app features designed to aid people with respiratory conditions during wildfire season. Julie Postma, associate dean for research at WSU’s College of Nursing and principal investigator on the project, said the features have been built around an existing Environmental Protection Agency app called “Smoke Sense.” The app was originally designed as a data visualization tool that combines air quality forecast data with user experiences of symptoms to help create a clearer picture of localized air quality.
2016 Five years ago today
Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Pullman for the 28th Annual National Lentil Festival Grand Parade, which shut down one of the city’s busiest streets and shocked and awed children for more than an hour. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins led the parade by foot and was followed by local police and firefighters who blared the sirens of their emergency vehicles.
2011 10 years ago today
The city of Moscow is a little cleaner this weekend after the University of Idaho’s second Serving Your New Community event. The program puts incoming UI freshmen to work in their new town as part of orientation. The students, wearing matching green T-shirts, could be seen throughout Moscow picking up trash, pulling weeds and collecting goods for local food banks.