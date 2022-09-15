2021 One year ago

Frank the goat stood patiently on a platform at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow as his owner used baby powder to freshen up his bright white coat. Frank’s owner, Deary sixth-grader Scarlet Donigian, is a seasoned veteran at this process. She said she has shown animals at the Latah County Fair on four occasions and was even named the grand champion for quality her first year. The 4-H member said prepping the goat and exercising him every day is a challenge, but it is all worth it once September arrives. ... A recent order signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledging $10 million to help pay substitute teachers has shined a light on staffing shortages in state K-12 schools, but whether it will be enough to keep students in classrooms remains to be seen. Potlatch Superintendent Janet Avery said a number of people who regularly sub in her district have said they do not wish to sub until the current surge in new COVID-19 infections subsides. However, she said at the moment, it is still unclear how districts will access these funds.

2017 Five years ago

