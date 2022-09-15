Frank the goat stood patiently on a platform at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow as his owner used baby powder to freshen up his bright white coat. Frank’s owner, Deary sixth-grader Scarlet Donigian, is a seasoned veteran at this process. She said she has shown animals at the Latah County Fair on four occasions and was even named the grand champion for quality her first year. The 4-H member said prepping the goat and exercising him every day is a challenge, but it is all worth it once September arrives. ... A recent order signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledging $10 million to help pay substitute teachers has shined a light on staffing shortages in state K-12 schools, but whether it will be enough to keep students in classrooms remains to be seen. Potlatch Superintendent Janet Avery said a number of people who regularly sub in her district have said they do not wish to sub until the current surge in new COVID-19 infections subsides. However, she said at the moment, it is still unclear how districts will access these funds.
It was a brisk night for a walk, but University of Idaho students and faculty still headed out Thursday night in a march of solidarity with victims of domestic and sexual violence. An installment of the UI’s “I Got Your Back” Safety Week, the march was a local rendition of a global movement to “Take Back the Night,” one of several events the UI has sponsored in the name of safety this week. It was a silent demonstration except for the shriek of a whistle that pierced the air every two minutes, signifying how often someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted. ... Sargon Hamad was about 4 years old when he and his family left Iraq for the U.S. in 1998. The process was not quick, and his family was stuck in Lebanon for about five years before they finally arrived in the U.S. in 2003, and eventually settled in Boise. Hamad, Herve Mashindora and Arifa Qayoum discussed the long process of getting to the U.S. and their experiences since arriving with a packed Fiske Room at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
The city park in Palouse looked like a window into the past with car models ranging in years from 1929 to 2009 lined up on the park grass for the Show and Shine portion of Palouse Days. Mike and Tracy Milano, who have coordinated the show for the past 14 years, said turnout has grown every year, and this year was no exception — even with a few seemingly large obstacles like the poor air quality and the economy. “Car people are a hardy bunch,” Tracy Milano said. “Gas prices are high, and that doesn’t seem to matter, they just seem to factor that into their car budget. It just is what it is.” ... Air Force Airman Derek D. Brown graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Brown is the son of Doug and Lori Brown of Washington Street in Deary. He is a 2009 graduate of Deary High School.