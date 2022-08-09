2021 One year ago

“Friends Forever” was Saturday’s theme for Deary Friendship Days, and Byron Dufvenberg and his classmates fit that concept like a glove. Dufvenberg and his Deary High School class of 1970 cruised down Deary’s main drag during the parade and then planned to meet up that evening at a classmate’s house for a cookout and chance to reminisce about the good ol’ days. The Lewiston resident said “friendship” is why he has attended Deary Friendship Days since the 1960s when it was called Deary’s Strawberry Festival. ... Pullman officials reviewed the city’s plan for construction projects and department upgrades for the next six years, including the Pullman Fire Department’s goal to construct a new fire station. The projects are part of the city’s capital improvement program, which was approved by a committee.

2017 Five years ago

