“Friends Forever” was Saturday’s theme for Deary Friendship Days, and Byron Dufvenberg and his classmates fit that concept like a glove. Dufvenberg and his Deary High School class of 1970 cruised down Deary’s main drag during the parade and then planned to meet up that evening at a classmate’s house for a cookout and chance to reminisce about the good ol’ days. The Lewiston resident said “friendship” is why he has attended Deary Friendship Days since the 1960s when it was called Deary’s Strawberry Festival. ... Pullman officials reviewed the city’s plan for construction projects and department upgrades for the next six years, including the Pullman Fire Department’s goal to construct a new fire station. The projects are part of the city’s capital improvement program, which was approved by a committee.
Washington State University’s Club Level lounge in Martin Stadium was transformed from a place for snacks and drinks during halftime to a bright spot in history, as former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason accepted the university’s highest honor: Regents’ Distinguished Alumni Award. ... Life packed into the confines of a recreational vehicle with four kids and a husband is cramped, but it’s worth it according to Pullman resident Kris Wallace. If you recognize the name, chances are you’ve either purchased a sack of miniature donuts from her shop or seen her on television, out-baking competitors in front of cooking connoisseurs. The last time she spoke with the Daily News, she had recently taken first place on an episode of Donut Showdown, a cook-off style show on the Cooking Channel.
Bovill Mayor Janiece Atkins has resigned her position, citing health reasons and ideological differences between herself and members of the Bovill City Council. Terry Christie, Bovill’s city clerk, said Atkins handed each councilor a copy of her resignation letter at the end of Monday’s council meeting. The resignation was accepted by the council. ... When Palouse residents Nick and Nancy Whitesell first began making their signature “hot and tasty” salsa three years ago, it was because of a simple gardening mishap that led to about 1,000 tomatoes left over at the end of their growing season. The Whitesells, who live in Palouse with Nancy’s 10-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, finished ripening the tomatoes in their pantry. Soon after, they began the process of creating the perfect salsa recipe.