2020 One year ago today
Moscow’s face mask order has been in effect since early July and the Moscow City Council will consider extending it to Jan. 5 its regular council meeting. Three councilors, or half the city council, said they support extending the order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order, which expires Oct. 6, states that face coverings must be worn in public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with nonhousehold members. “I think that unless there is amazingly compelling data that says masks are not important, I don’t see any reason to change the mandate and I would support extending it,” Councilor Gina Taruscio said. ... After multiple attacks on live online classes hosted through Zoom, the Pullman School District said it has tightened security but is no closer to identifying the culprits. Earlier this month, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell sent a letter to parents saying there have been at least seven attacks on online classes in the district, including one on a middle school class that took over the feed with a video depicting bestiality. Maxwell said the district immediately suspended its use of Zoom for live classes and contacted the police.
2016 Five years ago today
Fueled by Amy Hasenoehrl, a Lewiston High School graduate, the Idaho women’s golf team powered through Palouse Ridge Golf Course to win the WSU Cougar Cup by four strokes over Washington State and Cal State-Fullerton, who tied for second. Hasenoehrl tied for second with teammate Sophie Hausmann, both seven shots off the pace with 213 scores. “They just kept making birdie after birdie,” Vandals coach Lisa Johnson said.
2011 10 years ago today
Apple and pear growers throughout the state have voted to contributed $27 million over the next eight years to support tree fruit research at Washington State University in Prosser and Wenatchee. It will result in the largest single gift in the university’s history. “A gift of this magnitude is truly transformational,” WSU President Elson S. Floyd said. ... The city of Moscow hosted its fourth Poverty on the Palouse gathering at Moscow City Hall to continue efforts that began last December. Mayor Nancy Chaney said the project began when she was approached by Steve Bonnar, director of Sojourners’ Alliance, after the shelter turned away a handful of families because of lack of space. Around the same time, she received word that donations to area food banks were on the decline and support agencies were seeing their budgets slashed. She said poverty is multidimensional and can affect some or all aspects of people’s lives, including employment, housing, childcare, access to medical care, transportation and more.
“We’re trying to figure out how to put that together,” she said about the Poverty on the Palouse group.