2020 One year ago today
After a one-month delay, the 43rd season of the Moscow Farmers Market will open. But it will look quite different than in the past. Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the market will be limited to 50 patrons at a time instead of the thousands that normally stroll through the heart of the city during the five-hour event. Argona said patrons will enter the market at Sixth and Main streets after being directed by staff and exit at Third and Main streets to keep an accurate count of patrons. … The University of Idaho is knee-deep in a handful of construction projects and one of the most significant of these seeks to make major improvements to campus roadways that are reserved for pedestrians. UI Vice President of Facilities Services Brian Johnson said this project is multifaceted. The first phase will seek to create improved access for firefighters in a pedestrian mall between the school’s Memorial Gym and the building which houses the UI’s College of Education, Health and Human Sciences.
2016 Five years ago today
Idaho and its universities — hard at work to boost waning in-state student numbers with simplified enrollment, debt counseling and programs to spark interest from high school students — have found minimal success. The state’s go-on rate is still in decline. But it may not be the challenges of applying for college, the fear of rejection or even the lack of interest in available majors that is keeping the most promising students from stepping up to higher education, according to a recently released report by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. It’s money. … Rex Sheets expected some questions when he took his ’77 Datsun 620 flatbed pickup to Moscow High School’s “Show and Shine” car show and barbecue. The 18-year-old and some friends had recently completed painting the truck’s bed with what is known as the Rebel Flag — the battle flag of Northern Virginia’s army during the Civil War — in protest to a letter sent to school districts across the country by the Obama Administration directing them to allow students to use restrooms that reflect their gender identity.
2011 10 years ago today
A team of Pullman Christian School students has accepted a WSU challenge to lead the world to a brighter future — but with a lower wattage. Under the Imagine Tomorrow program, WSU’s problem-solving competition that asks high school students to use innovation to lead the transition to alternate energy sources, the team decided to share some of what they had learned with children and parents at the Palouse Discovery Science Center. The topic they chose was vampire or parasitic power — the power consumed by electronics when they’re not even being used. … Eri Lynn Cochran and Michael Young used the site of their soon-to-open Moscow business to raise about $3,700 to help with medical costs for 28-year-old Amanda Culley, who is living with heart arrhythmia. Cochran said one function of their Center of Healing & Arts will be community fund raising for anyone who needs it. They hope the benefit sale will be the first of many such events. Culley is a Pullman High School graduate who went on to receive a degree in food science from Washington State University, which she uses in her job at an Oregon company. Her arrhythmia has limited her work hours since her diagnosis in 2009.