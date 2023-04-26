Cleanup efforts continued after approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel spilled into the south fork of the Palouse River in Pullman. According to a Washington Department of Ecology news release, an above-ground fuel storage tank at Four Star Supply developed a crack and leaked the “red dye” diesel into the water. Fuel and sheening was observed 1,000 feet downriver from the source. The Department of Ecology is working alongside a Spokane-based cleanup response contractor to clean the river and the surrounding soil. ... The pig that sold for a staggering price last weekend at the Asotin County Fair got even more valuable. An anonymous contribution of $4,400 came in, bumping the sale price for Bryson Stein’s pig, Cabala, to an even $100,000, according to Fritz Servatius, a member of the Asotin County Fair Livestock Sale Committee. The 18-year-old Asotin High senior, who has battled cancer since he was 13, and his family pledged to donate half of the money from the sale of their pig to a cancer charity, which led to an impromptu bidding war that ended with Cabala selling for $400 per pound, or $95,600.
2018 Five years ago
Couches overgrown with moss, shattered televisions, kitchen appliances and a broken foosball table are a small sampling of the contents of an illegal dumping site on Pullman’s College Hill. The Petry Natural Area, a small stretch of woodland that lies along Missouri Flat Creek near North Grand Avenue, appears to have become an unofficial landfill for some residents. Joseph Kremer, a nearby resident, said he stumbled on the mess while trying to pick up his neighborhood on Earth Day. Kremer said the garbage was initially strewn all over the hill. ... Moscow’s only new car dealership, Quad Cities Nissan, closed its Third Street location and will be relocating to Lewiston under the new ownership of Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet, according to Sandy Tyler, who is part owner of the Lewiston dealership. Tyler said when Nissan agreed to the purchase, it included a condition that the dealership be moved to Lewiston.
2013 10 years ago
When Moscow High School sophomore Hannah Mahoney chose to break the rules of the Letters About Literature contest, she never thought her letter would win. Torn between writing to Wilson Rawls, author of “Where the Red Fern Grows,” and Junot Díaz, author of “This Is How You Lose Her,” Mahoney decided she couldn’t choose just one book and author as the rules stated. Instead, she chose to address literature as a whole, and how it has affected her. Mahoney’s risky letter earned her first place in the Idaho grades 9-10 division in the Letters About Literature contest. ... A delegation of mayors and education officials from Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa made a contribution to Pullman City Hall’s collection of Japanese artwork and memorabilia. The city’s administrative office and council chambers are already adorned with decorations from its sister city, Kasai, which is located in the Hyogo Prefecture about 50 miles outside of Osaka. Now the city has a new piece of art to display — a traditional lacquerware plate from Mayor Kunio Arakaki of Kitanakagusuku, Mayor Keishun Koja of Nanjo and Education Superintendent Kazuyuki Higa of Higashi. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson accepted the token of friendship during the officials’ brief visit to city hall.