2022 One year ago

Cleanup efforts continued after approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel spilled into the south fork of the Palouse River in Pullman. According to a Washington Department of Ecology news release, an above-ground fuel storage tank at Four Star Supply developed a crack and leaked the “red dye” diesel into the water. Fuel and sheening was observed 1,000 feet downriver from the source. The Department of Ecology is working alongside a Spokane-based cleanup response contractor to clean the river and the surrounding soil. ... The pig that sold for a staggering price last weekend at the Asotin County Fair got even more valuable. An anonymous contribution of $4,400 came in, bumping the sale price for Bryson Stein’s pig, Cabala, to an even $100,000, according to Fritz Servatius, a member of the Asotin County Fair Livestock Sale Committee. The 18-year-old Asotin High senior, who has battled cancer since he was 13, and his family pledged to donate half of the money from the sale of their pig to a cancer charity, which led to an impromptu bidding war that ended with Cabala selling for $400 per pound, or $95,600.

2018 Five years ago