The Palouse is expected to see high temperatures near 100 this week, with the National Weather Service issuing an “excessive heat watch” for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho. The official high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 91, according to the National Weather Service. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service warned. ... A Lewiston woman had a big day at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge, winning the largest jackpot in the casino’s history. According to casino officials, Linda Jorgensen won $1,541,533.11 while wagering $4.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link video gaming machine. “We’re pleased to see one of our patrons win such a huge amount,” said General Manager Dan Kane, in a news release. “Several years back we had a winner for over $600,000, but this million-dollar win is considered a life-changing amount.”
2018 Five years ago
Marijuana legalization in Washington and Colorado has helped improve police clearance rates — or the number of cases solved, typically by the arrest of a suspect, said David Makin, assistant professor for the Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. Makin said an officer could spend four to five hours on a marijuana possession case, but with the drug’s legalization, officers can now spend that time on other cases. Clearance rates were dropping for violent and property crimes in the two states before they authorized retail sales of marijuana late in 2012. ... The Spin dockless bicycle share program expected to be implemented on the University of Idaho campus and in the city of Moscow has skidded to a stop. Rebecca Couch, UI director of parking and transportation services, said Spin, a bike and scooter share company, announced it will not bring its standard bicycles to the university, as it has discontinued its dockless pedal bike system in favor of a scooter share system. Couch said the university and Spin signed a contract that included a 12-month pilot program with 100 bikes this fall and 50 to 75 electric scooters in the spring.
2013 10 years ago
Nearly a century ago, the University of Idaho memorialized 32 of its students who perished during World War I by planting a tree for each fallen soldier in the old arboretum behind the Administration Building. The story behind those 12 oaks and 20 spruce trees was nearly forgotten throughout the decades since they were planted in 1919. UI Arboretum and Botanical Garden employees placed a memorial plaque commemorating those soldiers in the same grove where the trees are still standing. Within view of the memorial grove is Memorial Gym, which holds a plaque identifying each of the 32 soldiers by name. ... Three hundred Washington State University students will have a brand-new, modern place to live when the Northside Residence Hall on Colorado Street opens its doors to occupants. The five-story, 100,000-square-foot residence hall is in the final throes of installing carpet, floor tile, acoustic tile and common area furniture. Construction began on the building in March 2012, with construction costs estimated at $25 million and a total project budget of $32.6 million.