2022 One year ago

The Palouse is expected to see high temperatures near 100 this week, with the National Weather Service issuing an “excessive heat watch” for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho. The official high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 91, according to the National Weather Service. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service warned. ... A Lewiston woman had a big day at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge, winning the largest jackpot in the casino’s history. According to casino officials, Linda Jorgensen won $1,541,533.11 while wagering $4.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link video gaming machine. “We’re pleased to see one of our patrons win such a huge amount,” said General Manager Dan Kane, in a news release. “Several years back we had a winner for over $600,000, but this million-dollar win is considered a life-changing amount.”

2018 Five years ago

