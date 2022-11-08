For college football recruiters, there’s one big shortcoming to the individual highlight films they receive in droves from high school athletes and coaches. They show only the highlights. That was one reason Washington State interim coach Jake Dickert relished a long-awaited return to in-person recruiting last week during the Cougars’ bye. ... A Colton High School senior decided to treat her Veterans Day not as a day to relax, but as an opportunity to give back to those the holiday is honoring. Maggie Meyer organized a fundraising fun run and barbecue to support Vets on the Farm, a Spokane program that provides pathways for veterans to enter agriculture careers.
Moscow City Councilman John Weber was a “Moscow guy through and through,” as Mayor Bill Lambert puts it. Weber died after battling cancer the past two years. He was 70. Weber lived 62 of his 70 years in Moscow, and he served eight years as a city councilor. He ran for reelection for a two-year seat on the council this year, but he was defeated by newcomer Anne Zabala. ... Three outstanding community members were recognized by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson for their dedication to the Pullman Community. Katie Vandemark, Francis Benjamin and Dennis Pratt were thanked for their service at the Generations “Friendraiser,” hosted by the Waddell and Reed financial advisers at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center.
Small paper rockets took flight at Mountain View Park as St. Mary’s Catholic School students put the scientific process to the test. Jen Pollard, a math and science teacher at St. Mary’s, had her students design and build engine-powered rockets out of paper, foam and cereal boxes as an introduction to what she calls “real” science. ... An old Washington State University pedestrian bridge that connects the Stephenson towers, the school’s largest residence complex, with the heart of campus will be closed indefinitely.