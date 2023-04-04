2022 One year ago

Pickleball, the sport wedged somewhere between ubiquitous cornhole and edgier ax throwing in terms of popularity and cultural clout, this week received a massive volley of recognition from lawmakers in Olympia. It was an earthquake moment of sorts for pickleball enthusiasts, and the aftershocks will be felt on the Palouse, where a vibrant community of pickleball players has been growing in Pullman for several years. .... When Ted Allegri started remodeling the final room of his farmhouse northeast of Moscow last year, he didn’t expect to find much in the walls or floors — except maybe some old newspapers. Instead he found a piece of history and his ticket to a free turkey. Allegri said about 30 cents and a curious coupon for a free “Christmas turkey” from Safeway were discovered during the project. The coupon was 69 years old, a prize in a raffle from Dec. 19, 1953, to be redeemed at a Safeway store, though he’s not sure which one. Safeway in Moscow redeemed the coupon.

2018 Five years ago