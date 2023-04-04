Pickleball, the sport wedged somewhere between ubiquitous cornhole and edgier ax throwing in terms of popularity and cultural clout, this week received a massive volley of recognition from lawmakers in Olympia. It was an earthquake moment of sorts for pickleball enthusiasts, and the aftershocks will be felt on the Palouse, where a vibrant community of pickleball players has been growing in Pullman for several years. .... When Ted Allegri started remodeling the final room of his farmhouse northeast of Moscow last year, he didn’t expect to find much in the walls or floors — except maybe some old newspapers. Instead he found a piece of history and his ticket to a free turkey. Allegri said about 30 cents and a curious coupon for a free “Christmas turkey” from Safeway were discovered during the project. The coupon was 69 years old, a prize in a raffle from Dec. 19, 1953, to be redeemed at a Safeway store, though he’s not sure which one. Safeway in Moscow redeemed the coupon.
2018 Five years ago
Born and raised in Pullman, Valerie Mesenbrink has returned to the Palouse after some time away — if only part time. Mesenbrink is the owner of All About Your Bridal & Prom, and she runs two locations: one in Coeur d’Alene, and the other in downtown Pullman. Born in 1957, Mesenbrink has seen the many charms of the Palouse firsthand over the years. Of all the beauties of the area, Mesenbrink said she’s most enchanted with the rolling hills. Although she went to school to be a medical assistant, Mesenbrink found herself in the event planning business. ... The former Jack in the Box on West Pullman Road in Moscow is expected to become a commercial strip center, according to a letter from design engineer Elliott Whipple of Whipple Consulting Engineers to Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the Moscow City Council. The council approved a lot division request from Whipple Consulting Engineers that will divide the 62,714-square-foot parcel at 710 W. Pullman Road into a 21,506-square-foot parcel, or about one-half acre, on the northerly lot and a 41,208-square-foot parcel, or almost one acre, on the southerly portion.
2013 10 years ago
Appearing on a TV show is just a dream for some people. For Washington State University alumna Stephanie Matthews, that dream became a reality when she appeared on CBS’ TV game show “Let’s Make a Deal.” The episode will feature Matthews and her fiancé, Derek Held. The couple will bargain with show host, Wayne Brady, in an effort to win the best prize. Although she couldn’t reveal if she had won anything on the show, Stephanie said the entire experience was crazy and fun. She first found out about appearing on the show while visiting Held’s family in Ohio. ... University of Idaho Provost Doug Baker has accepted the presidential position with Northern Illinois University to start July 1. Baker has served as UI provost and university vice president since 2005, but has been actively seeking advancement elsewhere for the past several years. He was passed up in 2011 for presidency at the University of New Mexico and again at University of Wyoming this year before making the candidate list at NIU.