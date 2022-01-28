Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
Idaho Central Credit Union donated $130,000 to Palouse Ice Rink to help the Moscow nonprofit convert the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of town into a permanent full-sized ice rink, according to a Palouse Ice Rink news release. The ice rink facility on South Main Street will also house locker rooms, bench seating, a classroom for the Science on Ice program and more, the release said. ... Surgery can be scary, especially for children. A Moscow High School senior hopes the 232 colorful surgical caps he and volunteers recently made “lightens the mood” for young patients heading into surgery at Gritman Medical Center. Children will be able to wear the caps on their heads during a surgical procedure. Hayden Cash, 17, (pictured)of Moscow Boy Scouts Troop 344, said the effort was for his BSA Eagle Scout Service Project. “The original plan was to make about 50 and then I got some overwhelming support,” Cash said.
2017 Five years ago
Local Columbia Bank branches presented a check for more than $1,300 to the Pullman Community Action Center, finalizing their fundraising efforts for their 2016 Warm Hearts Winter Drive in December. Jeff Guyett, executive director of the CAC said the donation they received from the branches this year was nearly $300 higher than last year. All of the branches of the bank together raised over $200,000 and 8,000 items of winter clothing. In addition to raising money, managers said their branches filled multiple barrels with donated winter clothing, which has gone to various organizations such as the Colfax Council on Aging. ... The Idaho State Department of Education has nominated Russell Elementary School for the U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, according to a department news release. The NBRS Program recognizes schools based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing the achievement gaps among student subgroups.
2012 10 years ago
School districts across Idaho will get laptops for all high school teachers this fall, followed by one-third of the state’s high school students in 2013. The state’s 38-member Students Come First Technology Task Force wrapped up seven months of work in December with 47 recommendations for the state and school districts to implement the technology components of Senate Bill 1184, which became state law last year. One recommendation, to deploy laptop computers to about 27,000 high school students across the state in 2013, is already popular among the more than 75 districts and charter schools that submitted letters of interest to the state to be considered for that first round.