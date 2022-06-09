2021 One year ago
A local agency that provides daytime care to adults has reopened its doors in Pullman after being shut down for more than a year. Circles of Caring on Bishop Boulevard is inviting families to use its services that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s so much fun to have people back in the building, and they’re so excited to be back,” said Program Director Holly Adona. Circles of Caring, for adults who cannot or do not want to be left home alone during the daytime, provides social and cognitive stimulation for the participants, as well as medical oversight. ... Students with the University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture are knee-deep in another community project after updating the exterior of One World Cafe in downtown Moscow, this time designing and building an outdoor classroom for Moscow’s McDonald Elementary. UI Architecture Professor Scott Lawrence said the new outdoor classroom is meant to give instructors and students a central focus space without shutting out the outside world.
2017 Five years ago
Residents suffering from food insecurity now have another option when it comes to seeking help after Moscow High School senior Chandler Miller spent much of the past academic year working to create and place a tiny pantry stocked full of food and other necessities in Moscow. The cheerily painted, glass-fronted wooden cabinet sitting near the Fifth Street entrance of Moscow’s First United Methodist Church may be small, but, according to MHS teacher Sam Hoogsteen, it represents a lot of heart.
2012 10 years ago
When Tracy Paine of Garfield began selling metal impressions of pet paw prints she made using her backyard foundry, she did not realize the impact her business would have on her customers. “Most of them are people with pets who are dying,” Paine said. “It helps them in their time of loss. It gives them something to hold on to. I didn’t know that end of it.” She had started making the metal sculptures using imprints of her own pets’ paws soon after she attended a sculpture class at Washington State University. But she hadn’t thought about how important the keepsakes would be once her animals had died. ... Katie Heimsch came to Disability Action Center Northwest after she suffered a brain injury in a car accident in which she was a passenger. It led to partial paralysis that requires her to use a wheelchair. “Somebody like me with a disability, I was totally lost,” she said. “I was unable to go upstairs and DAC was able to give me some direction and show me not everything is impossible.” She is the president of the DAC board. Each of the other board members also has a disability.