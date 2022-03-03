2021 One year ago
A $300,000 grant has brought Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and Pullman Regional Hospital closer to opening a residency program for family practice physicians. The money from the Sunderland Foundation in Overland Park, Kan., will be used in a $1.5 million conversion of 5,000 square feet of hospital administration, medical records and fiscal services offices into a 14-room exam clinic, according to a news release the hospital issued this week. The clinic would have a waiting room, study area, library and faculty offices for the program. ... The University of Idaho has assembled a team of IRS-certified student volunteers to provide direct tax filing assistance to those earning less than $57,000 a year. Organizers described the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, as a “free H&R Block,” almost completely sponsored by the IRS. UI accounting professor Linda Chen, who directly oversees student volunteers working on the project said in the past the university has offered more limited IRS service called facilitated self-assistance where volunteers help people navigate tax documents.
2017 Five years ago
In 2013, the population of Uniontown was 313. But when the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed comes around the first Sunday of every March, nearly 2,000 people can be expected from all over the state to partake in a feast of sausage, potatoes, pie and more that fuels the heart of the town — its Community Center.. ... A blanket crocheted by a group at the Latah Recovery Center will provide some much needed color to the center whether it is mounted on one of the center’s walls or used as a blanket for recovery center visitors. The blanket — named the “Diversity Blanket” because of its diverse colors and diverse people who created it — was crocheted primarily by three people, including volunteer recovery center crochet teachers Alicia Hu and Jane Westervelt.
2012 10 years ago
Monika Kriebel, 61, is mastering the art of authentic cooking, testing one historic Palouse recipe at a time. The Garfield resident is requesting recipes and stories from Whitman County residents to write a historical cookbook titled “Render One Pig,” a fundraising project for the Whitman County Historical Society. “It doesn’t even have to be a full recipe, it can be a story or a photo,” Kriebel said. “I just want to know what they ate and what their parents and grandparents ate. People can usually remember parts, then I just cross-reference and figure out the rest. Recipes are pretty much all the same.” The book will largely consist of stories and recipes dated from the 1860s to the 1960s, as the earliest Palouse settlers began arriving in the 1860s. ... New fire engines could be an upcoming bond issue for the city of Moscow as Fire Chief Ed Button prepares his preliminary budget looking to replace his fleet, the oldest of which is nearing 20 years.