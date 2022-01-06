2021 One year ago
Idaho has received a three-year federal grant that will provide nearly $6 million annually to support early childhood learning in the state. The renewal grant builds on a $3.3 million grant awarded in late 2019 that was used to complete a statewide needs assessment on early childhood education in the state. The money will be used to strengthen children’s language and literacy skills through local efforts prior to the start of kindergarten. ... The 2020 City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards winners were announced by Mayor Bill Lambert, according to a news release from the city. The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jim Christiansen for his accomplishments in carving and wood turning, which is known locally and internationally. Melissa Rockwood of Rdesign won the award for Outstanding Contribution as a Business. Paul Anders, who died in January 2020, was recognized with the Arts Advocacy award.Carolyn Guy, who died in September, was recognized with the Individual Excellence in the Arts award. The City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards recognizes individuals and organizations who have shown substantial support of and excellence in the arts.
2017 Five years ago
As he was cleaning out his office at the University of Toledo recently, Derek Sage came across DVD’s of a Mike Leach coaching clinic in Texas from more than two decades ago. Sage was a teenager when those videos were made, explaining that, yes, he’s spent a certain amount of time studying Leach’s Air Raid offense. Now he’ll be getting his information directly from the source. Sage, who has coached for innovators like Chip Kelly and Chris Ault, will begin absorbing a new set of offensive concepts, as he’s joining Leach’s staff as inside-receivers coach at Washington State, the school acknowledged. He has spent the past three years coaching receivers at Toledo. Most of the assistants that Leach has hired during his half-decade at WSU had already been well-versed in the Air Raid, several of them with Leach himself at Texas Tech. But Sage will be learning some of Leach’s tenets on the fly, augmenting what he remembers from those old DVD’s. ... Idaho’s sixth annual online Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge surpassed its fundraising goal, bringing in a total of $501,439 for 40 Idaho nonprofits serving the homeless, including three local charities. Sojourners’ Alliance of Moscow will receive $42,029, Family Promise of the Palouse will receive $19,607 and Moscow Affordable Housing Trust Inc. will receive $864.
2012 10 years ago
In December, there were 10 canceled flights because of low-level fog at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, an issue that Manager Tony Bean believes could be remedied by a process known as cloud seeding. By dispersing high pressured carbon dioxide into the air, cloud seeding essentially creates a pocket in the fog so a plane can fly through. The substance cools the moisture in the air, eventually turning it into a small snowfall and creating a path for the pilot. Bean said the airport in Missoula, Mont., has similar conditions to those on the Palouse, and has had success using a cloud-seeding method, though there are different approaches to the process depending on certain conditions at each airport.