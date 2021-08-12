2020 One year ago today
Most rural school districts in Latah County say they are planning to return to in-person instruction for their fall semesters, most of which are slated to begin at the end of this month. The Whitepine School District, which serves Bovill and Deary, as well as the Troy district and Kendrick-Juliaetta Joint School District have each posted similar reopening plans to their websites. … The Pullman Arts Commission is all-in on the idea of creating a Black Lives Matter mural somewhere in town, despite concerns about vandalism. During its regular monthly meeting, the commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city move forward with the project, which was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a Pullman City Council meeting. Arts Commission Chairwoman Jeri Harris noted the speakers at the meeting “gave some very compelling reasons why they felt it was important to have a mural in town.”
2016 Five years ago today
University of Idaho football fans will have to leave campus if they plan on consuming alcohol before games this season, thanks to a decision from the Idaho State Board of Education. The board rejected a policy change to allow alcohol consumption in the Kibbie Dome parking lots with a 4-4 vote during a meeting in Pocatello. At least five members needed to vote for the change for it to receive a second reading. The vote also affect Boise State and Idaho State. … The same technology that helped Pokemon Go take the world by storm this summer might soon be coming to local special education classrooms. Schools stretching from the Palouse to Asia have been in contact with Washington State University about the technology known as “augmented reality.” Unlike the completely artificial environments of “virtual reality,” augmented reality enhances the real world with artificial images.
2011 10 years ago today
Nestled among evergreen trees south of Moscow, the Paradise Ridge Challenge Course has evolved over the past year and a half into an activity-filled getaway for area schools, organizations and community members. Keith Haley, who practices at the Counseling Center of the Palouse in Moscow, created the challenge course in late 2009 and since then has hosted hundreds of community members for retreats, parties and other events. The 387-acre property features hiking and camping opportunities and obstacle courses that encourage teamwork and physical fitness among participants of all ages. … USDA tenants of Moscow’s Federal Building will be moving their offices into a new building under construction in the city. The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency will be moving into a 7,800-square-foot building being constructed by Eckhardt Companies on Indian Hills Drive south of the Alturas Technology Park. The building is slated for completion around December or January, said Bob Tribelhorn, area conservationist for NRCS, and the agencies will enter into a five-year lease initially. Tribelhorn said moving out of the Federal Building was spurred by a desire for greater visibility in the community, better access for clients and larger office space.