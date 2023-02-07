2022 One year ago

The Moscow City Council passed new city rules prohibiting electric assist devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters from being operated on downtown Moscow sidewalks beginning June 1. Moscow is anticipating these devices becoming more popular especially as companies are interested in deploying e-bikes and e-scooters in the city. City Deputy Supervisor Cody Riddle said the city wants to support the use of these devices but not risk pedestrian safety. ... A $32.4 million proposal to increase Idaho’s grocery tax credit advanced to the House floor with a favorable recommendation. House Bill 509 would increase the credit by $20 per year, or about 17% to 20%. The new credit would be $120 for people younger than age 65 and $140 for people 65 and older. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that the credit hasn’t been increased since 2015.

2018 Five years ago