The Moscow City Council passed new city rules prohibiting electric assist devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters from being operated on downtown Moscow sidewalks beginning June 1. Moscow is anticipating these devices becoming more popular especially as companies are interested in deploying e-bikes and e-scooters in the city. City Deputy Supervisor Cody Riddle said the city wants to support the use of these devices but not risk pedestrian safety. ... A $32.4 million proposal to increase Idaho’s grocery tax credit advanced to the House floor with a favorable recommendation. House Bill 509 would increase the credit by $20 per year, or about 17% to 20%. The new credit would be $120 for people younger than age 65 and $140 for people 65 and older. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that the credit hasn’t been increased since 2015.
A labyrinth is different from a maze, Pastor Wesley Howell says. A maze, he said, presents a multitude of potential paths and requires wit to find one’s way out. A labyrinth, like the one featured at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman, is a single path. “There’s no puzzle to this, you just simply follow it,” Howell said. Howell said labyrinths have no wrong turns, no cul-de-sacs but instead reflect the contemplative plod of a pilgrimage. He said the church’s labyrinth was built around 20 years ago, and it was installed with the community in mind.
A $1 million donation from Edmund Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz, was given to Northwest Boy Scouts for improvements to a local summer camp on the Palouse River. The announcement was made at the Scout’s annual leadership breakfast in the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center. The gift will go toward a capital campaign to make significant improvements to Camp Grizzly, 6 miles east of Harvard. The donation fulfills almost 70 percent of the campaign goal for $1.5 million. ... Although 27 million people around the world are enslaved by others who exploit them, an exploding global population and intolerant legal system are pushing slavery to the edges of society. “It’s standing on the brink of its own extinction, and if we give it a good, hard kick, we can actually get rid of it,” Kevin Bales said at Washington State University. Bales, a cofounder and former president of the international antislavery organization Free the Slaves, is a professor of contemporary slavery at the Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull in England.