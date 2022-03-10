2021 One year ago
Casey Bartrem’s dog, Kodiak, hopped up on his hind legs and snagged a dog treat from an employee Wednesday afternoon at Cafe Artista’s walk-up window in the heart of downtown Moscow. Bartrem and Kodiak are two of many humans and dogs who utilize the sidewalk ordering window for coffee, dog treats and other goodies from the coffee shop. Cafe Artista, located on the corner of Third and Main streets, implemented the walk-up window on its Third Street frontage last summer while the coffee shop was still closed for indoor dining, co-owner Lisa Bafus said. ... University of Idaho President Scott Green said claims from right-wing groups that higher education in the state is “indoctrinating students with social justice ideals” are misleading at best. Earlier this month, Idaho legislators slashed $409,000 from Boise State University’s bottom line in apparent repudiation of what some conservative groups decry as so-called “social justice” programming in taxpayer-supported universities.
2017 Five years ago
Mike Neelon, Latah County disaster services coordinator, said he will meet with the Latah County commissioners to discuss declaring a disaster to themselves and the state after the recent heavy rains and previous problems this winter. One previous problem, he said, was the closure of Palouse River Bridge on Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch after a wooden piling was damaged — likely from ice flowing down Palouse River last month. By state law, a disaster can be declared by a city’s mayor or county commissioners, Neelon said.
2012 10 years ago
Carol Simons said everyone has something in his or her life that sparks excitement and inspiration, and for her, it’s art. “If I’m not creating something, it feels like I don’t have a lot of purpose,” she said. Simons and her husband, Roy, moved to the Harvard area about four years ago from Forks, Wash.