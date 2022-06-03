2021 One year ago
Idaho’s governor was on hand to help break ground for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ 140,000-square-foot printed circuit board factory in Moscow, welcoming one of the few new plants of its kind to be built in the United States in the last decade. The expansion will allow SEL to make its own printed circuit boards instead of obtaining them from U.S. suppliers. The facility is expected to have about 60 employees when it’s fully operational in a few years and supply SEL operations in Pullman and Lewiston that together have a staff of more than 3,000. ... High school senior Monica Dhingra started learning to play the piano when she was 5 years old, but according to her father, Amit, she showed she had a flair for music and performance even earlier in her life. Monica, who graduates from Pullman Christian School this weekend, said she has plans to attend Texas A&M in the fall to study what she describes as her “two main interests,” — psychology and music.
2017 Five years ago
The gently curving Gothic Revival archways and stairs, elaborate light fixtures and historic wood and metalwork that set the University of Idaho’s historic Administration Building apart from other, younger buildings on campus are about to receive a facelift. The university will take another step toward its goal of complete restoration of the historic structure. The project, which combines safety upgrades and the preservation of the 110-year-old building, began and is expected to last through autumn, according to the university’s timeline. ... Nancy Smith’s 5 a.m. walk to her morning job to teach a class at a gym is a short one. Her office is in the front yard of her 13.5 acre-property at 100 Aspen Drive in Potlatch. Smith, 36, and her husband bought the gym, now called Nancy’s Fitness, in 2015. She now teaches about 10 classes per week, including courses in the mornings and evenings, at her gym while juggling the rest of her busy schedule. That includes a full-time job at Mint Condition Dental, which has offices in Pullman, Colfax and Cheney, and ensuring the needs of her two children, ages 8 and 9, are met.
2012 10 years ago
Area children had an opportunity to personalize their own bicycle helmets during the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow. Moscow Police Department Chief David Duke said the decorating station was initiated this year in an effort to make bike safety more fun for children. “They can get all accessorized with cool decorations,” Duke said. “It gets the kids more interested in wearing their helmets.” Almost 600 helmets were available as well as free bike safety checks through Paradise Creek Bicycles.