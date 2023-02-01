The city of Moscow announced that local small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for thousands of dollars in grants. In December, the City Council allocated $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for these grant programs. The Small Business Program will provide grants of as much as $15,000 to businesses that saw increases in expenses or loss in revenues compared to pre-pandemic levels. ... The University of Idaho hopes to build a stronger remote learning infrastructure and enhance its online education offerings as part of recent initiatives. Ken Udas, vice provost for digital learning initiatives at UI, discussed online learning strategies during a lecture as part of the weekly Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium.
The installation of an “epic” LEGO wall at the Lena Whitmore Elementary School library has added more color and vibrancy to the room while providing students with another exciting makerspace activity. Janice Weesner, extended learning teacher at Lena Whitmore and West Park elementary schools, said the Moscow School District’s maintenance staff installed the approximately 8-by-7-foot LEGO wall, called “Lena’s EPIC LEGO WALL,” while students were on their winter break. The LEGO wall — which includes 80 LEGO plates — cost about $750, while the LEGO pieces were about $500, Weesner said. ... Supporters of The Daily Evergreen newspaper crowded a meeting of the Associated Students of Washington State University Senate to see a potentially paper-saving referendum added to the general election ballot. The referendum will ask WSU students to vote on whether they should pay a $5 per semester fee to fund the Evergreen, the student-run newspaper, excluding the summer semester. “We have the students’ backs,” former editor-in-chief Gabriella Ramos told ASWSU that evening, “and tonight, we ask you to let the students have ours.”
A full-time therapist and a 20-year Navy veteran have found a place in Palouse to express their creativity and share it with others. Sarah Collins and Michael Walters opened Studio161 in mid-November on East Main Street in Palouse. The venue is a combination of Collins’ Spring Wheat Rose gallery, which features handmade jewelry, mixed-media art and gifts, and Walters’ Rolling Hills Studio and Gallery, where he displays his nature and landscape photographs and hosts photography workshops. “It’s not so much a business as it is a place to have a creative space,” Collins said. ... The University of Idaho announced its colleges of Natural Resources and Agricultural and Life Sciences are the recipients of a $3.3 million donation from a pair of Seattle philanthropists. The donation includes $2 million to establish an endowed faculty chairmanship in the College of Natural Resources, $1 million to fund two new graduate fellowships, $225,000 to help construct a classroom at UI’s forest nursery in Moscow and $100,000 to create an endowed faculty excellence fund in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.