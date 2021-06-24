2020 One year ago today
University of Idaho President Scott Green released finalized plans for a mandatory furlough program last week intended to address a 5-percent budgetary holdback related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders with the local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers expressed disappointment the move did not exempt university employees who earn less than $40,000 a year, among other complaints. The union also said Green took an 8-percent cut to his salary rather than the 10 percent they recommended. … For about 20 summers, Karen Schoepflin Hagen hit the road and showed off her quilts in gymnasiums and cafeterias across the Western U.S. Now, the quilts she’s made over the past 45 years — hundreds of them — cover the walls of the former Masonic Lodge in Genesee and are available for public viewing. The two-story building on the corner of Laurel Street and Ash Avenue is called Kascha Quilts — named after the first two letters in each of her names. Hagen, 76, lives across the street from the building.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman School District announced that Erik Heinz of Everett, Wash., will begin his tenure as Pullman High School’s new principal at the start of the 2016-17 academic year. Bob Maxwell, the district’s incoming superintendent, said Heinz has formulated a number of engaging ideas that will benefit the teaching and learning experience, as well as culture of PHS. Heinz began his career at Arlington High School in Arlington, Wash., in 2005 and has held positions as head varsity basketball coach and as a teacher in English and video productions. … About eight road-related construction projects are taking place in Moscow, and most of them are causing some kind of street closures. Many projects have started this month and are expected to wrap up later this summer.
2011 10 years ago today
With six weeks, an $85 budget and a night of roller derby experience, University of Idaho summer school students were able to design and create an outfit for the Rolling Hills Derby Dames, who will wear the uniforms for their competitions. Students in the class on apparel design and development for clients were split into three teams — the Rolling Hills Derby Dames (no relation to the team), the Deathcap Killers and the Violent Gems — and were given a client to create an outfit for, who would then decide which uniform they liked best and would use in the future. … When full-scale revolt erupted in Libya, Community Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Kristine Zakarison had no connection to the country or its people. But after ongoing hostilities forced the United Nations to freeze Libyan assets — including funding that supports about 50 Libyan students attending WSU — the region’s interfaith community knew it had to take action, she said. Local residents and church leaders have created and maintained a weekly food distribution center with donations from the public for the Libyans living in the Pullman area for the last several months.