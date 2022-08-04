When the University of Idaho decided last spring it would close its Prichard Art Gallery space in Moscow, director Roger Rowley said it felt like the gallery was headed for a cliff’s edge. A little more than a year later, Rowley and the gallery space have come back from that edge. The Prichard space has been reopened for art exhibitions by the nonprofit Rowley-led Moscow Contemporary. ... June Daugherty, who led the Washington State women’s basketball team for 11 seasons as part of a 29-year head coaching career in the Pacific Northwest, died at her home in Boise. She was 64. Daugherty had been shadowed by heart problems throughout her WSU career, most alarmingly with a cardiac arrest that almost took her life scarcely a month after she took the job in 2007. Her husband and former assistant, Mike, alluded to his wife’s caring, upbeat nature in a Facebook post in which he invoked the acronym for “greatest of all time.”
Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum was awakened from its midsummer slumber this week by what may be one of the most spirited groups on campus over summer break. A total of 13 of the state’s most distinguished incoming high school seniors descended upon Pullman in preparation for the 60th annual Distinguished Young Women of Washington program. Previously Junior Miss, the program is Washington’s branch of a national program which provides high school senior girls with an opportunity to compete for college scholarships on the basis of their scholarship, leadership and talent. ... From rats self-administering vaporized methamphetamine to forest management to optimizing robotic arms for medical purposes, the subjects of undergraduate research projects were all over the map at Washington State University’s Summer Symposium for Undergraduate Research. Zachary Robbins, a rising senior at Portland State University, said his experience living, learning and researching on the Palouse this summer has been one of both personal and scholarly gain.
University of Idaho swim coach Tom Jager has five Olympic gold medals and 24,000 miles of swimming to his name. With that knowledge, he can understand why Michael Phelps is ready to throw in the towel following the London Games. Although the sport has changed dramatically since Jager’s 1984 summer debut, the effort required to compete with the best of the best remains the same. To succeed, a swimmer must dedicate his or her life to the sport. ... Given a beginner who is eager to learn, with the right resources, Annette Klover is confident that she can build any student into a professional pianist. The Pullman resident has been teaching piano since 1974 in Los Angeles. Klover and her children moved to Pullman in 2005 so her daughter could attend Pullman High School. Since then she’s built up a client base of more than 60 students.