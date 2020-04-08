2019 One year ago today
A team from Logos School in Moscow secured a trip to the National High School Mock Trial Competition in Georgia and landed job offers from Idaho State Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody, who said he needs law clerks. The private Christian school has won the mock trial state championship 18 times in the program’s 25-year history. … Washington State University will retire Klay Thompson’s number, athletic director Pat Chun announced via Twitter. The former WSU standout, a five-time NBA all-star and three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is only the second WSU men’s basketball player to earn the distinction.
2015 Five years ago today
Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for anyone with information about a bald eagle that was shot less than half a mile outside of Colfax. A violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act can result in a $100,000 fine or one year in jail. … A psychologist at Washington State University-Vancouver found in a study that graphic images on cigarette boxes are more effective in discouraging smoking than written warnings alone.
2010 10 years ago today
Social media can be a new political tool, according to a speaker at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium this week. James Lewis, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said countries that have a hard time dealing with dissent — like China and Iran — are struggling the most with social media. … The University of Idaho will offer a free screening from the university’s counseling and testing center for community members and students who are concerned about their alcohol use. Staff will guide participants through a 23-question assessment.