2019 One year ago today
The Moscow Garden Club will celebrate its 70th anniversary during its meeting at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Joyce Parr, secretary for the club, said the group organizes an annual plant sale in Moscow, and money from that sale goes toward community beautification projects around Moscow. This year, the club is doing plantings at the fairgrounds. … The five new physicians at Gritman Medical Center’s Moscow Family Medicine will allow patients to see doctors faster, according to Gritman/MFM officials. Dr. Thomas Sprinkle has been accepting patients at Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE since August. Dr. Meghan Kusko (downtown clinic), Dr. Jacques Bouchard (downtown clinic), Dr. Jessica Bonnett (Westside clinic) and Dr. Jacob Christensen (University of Idaho Student Health) are expected to take patients by the end of the month.
2015 Five years ago today
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has started constructing a new roadway at the Pullman Industrial Park. Designed to ease congestion and traffic flow in and around the facility, the new Maxwell Drive, named in honor of James C. Maxwell, a 19th century pioneer in chemistry and physics, runs parallel to Northeast Hopkins Court, beginning at Northeast Terre View Drive and ending at Northeast Hickman Court. … Cathy Mabbutt, 65, is a busy woman. For 42 years she has worked at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where she has served in a multitude of positions, including director of the obstetrics department and director of the emergency room. In 1995, she became a full-time student and took night classes at the University of Idaho to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science. Then, in 2001, she graduated from the UI Law School. She completed both of her degrees all while working at Gritman Medical Center and raising a family.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho’s second annual Hemingway Festival continues with events in Moscow. The festival, named for American author Ernest Hemingway, is sponsored by the UI’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program. … The UI will close parking lot 31 and the metered parking spaces on the east side of ASUI-Kibbie Athletic Center to prepare for the installation of construction tower cranes related to Phase II of the Kibbie Life Safety Upgrades project. Pedestrian access also will be limited.