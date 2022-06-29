2021 One year ago
A $500,000 gift is opening the door for Pullman Regional Hospital to complete a 5,000-square-foot clinic for a family medicine residency program sponsored by Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. The anonymous contribution, which came from a couple who live outside of the region, is for the residency program that’s scheduled to start in the summer of 2022, according to a news release issued by Pullman Regional Hospital, the clinical partner for the residency. ... Moments before he broke ground on the first phase of a 240-acre housing development planned for south Moscow, Mayor Bill Lambert said he envisioned the Palouse becoming the Silicon Valley of northern Idaho. Lambert performed the ceremonial groundbreaking with a golden shovel in front of approximately 50 people to celebrate the start of the Edington Subdivision on West Palouse River Drive.
2017 Five years ago
After watching Washington State offensive lineman Riley Sorenson on the gridiron, the Pullman community is rallying behind the Cougar standout yet again. After Sorenson successfully battled testicular cancer in the summer of 2016, an abdominal tumor was detected during a June 10 exam, signaling a recurrence of the disease. Courteney Fisher, a friend of Sorenson, created a GoFundMe webpage to “help him with his medical bills and related expenses while he fights this battle.” The fundraiser has already surpassed $19,000 of its $30,000 goal. ... Thirty-four adolescent musicians, adorned in matching red T-shirts, invaded the desolate campus of Washington State University on Sunday for the university’s week-long Summer Keyboard Exploration, coming from as far away as Singapore and as close as Pullman. The program, which has lasted for the past 28 years, allowed the 7th- through 12th-grade performers the chance to improve themselves musically as well as worldly by working with the university’s School of Music faculty, studying classical and jazz piano, improvisation and organ.
2012 10 years ago
When most people think of the Palouse, they picture rolling fields of wheat, lentils and chickpeas. But a small organic farm just outside Colfax is feeding a growing national demand for Palouse-grown garlic. Jane Fluegel owns Grey Duck Garlic and for the past four years has grown, sold and shipped organic gourmet garlic to farmers, gardeners and chefs around the country with the help of her family. Fluegel said she wasn’t sure what types of crops to grow when she arrived, as the site receives little irrigation and is too small for large-scale production. But she noticed that the heirloom garlic she planted grew especially well.