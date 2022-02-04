Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
A mother and daughter duo have embarked on an effort to rally support for restaurants in Pullman and Colfax struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Heather Kortness, a Spokane resident, joined her mother, Debbie Finkbonner, a Pullman resident, to create Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam. With the help of public donations, Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam buys meals or gift cards from local restaurants to give them a boost in business during the pandemic. Miranda Chandler, co-owner of Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream, said Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam not only helps businesses through these events, but is constantly using its Facebook page to spread awareness about restaurants that are open.
2017 Five years ago
Blazie Gilder didn’t like being on the sidelines. While her friends were competing on the basketball court, she was a spectator, with a backpack connected to a feeding tube in her nose and intravenous medication flowing through her body. Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma kept Gilder, then just 12 years old, from completing routine tasks without assistance, and, perhaps most importantly, playing the sport she loves: basketball. She’s not on the sidelines anymore. More than three years after successfully ridding her body of the tumors caused by cancer, Gilder is continuing her basketball career with the Trojans, currently ranked the No. 5 1A Division I team in the state, and on a nightly basis performing before her family and the community that supported her every step on the way. ... Moscow’s East City Park was once again packed as hundreds gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The turnout for the rally, called “Beyond the Ban: Stand with Immigrants” and organized by Palouse ProActive, was smaller than last month’s Women’s March, which saw more than 2,500 people gather at the park to participate in a nationwide rally for women’s rights.
2012 10 years ago
More than 500 gymnasts began flocking to Memorial Gym on the University of Idaho campus for the 12th annual Palouse Invitational gymnastics meet, hosted by Palouse Empire Gymnastics. Palouse Empire Gymnastics has hosted the Palouse Invitational since 2001, and meet directors Mark and Lynne Kindelspire aim to provide a fun atmosphere for hard-working gymnasts to strut their stuff. ... When Julie Taylor graduated from the University of Idaho in 1986 she did so with her name plastered in the university’s track and field record books. After four years of competing, she was firmly entrenched as the school’s record holder in each event, both in and outdoors. A quarter century later, her name no longer appears in the record books, having been steadily bumped spot by spot down the Vandals’ top-10 lists. That’s just fine with Taylor, who saw every record fall firsthand, guiding each athlete that topped her marks as an assistant track and field coach at Idaho, a position she had held for 21 years until this past November when she was promoted to head coach.