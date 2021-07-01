2020 One year ago today
Several local businesses have closed in recent days because of COVID-19 risks as the area has seen a recent uptick in cases. Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen, located in Moscow, stated on Facebook that one of its employees who worked in the restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. “We are following Public Health guidelines and will be closing today, and possibly for the next two weeks, while our team quarantines,” the restaurant stated. Public Health – Idaho North Central District stated in a news release that it has not been able to identify all individuals who may have been exposed to this employee. … Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor and outdoor public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with nonhousehold members. Lambert issued the order because of significant increases in coronavirus cases and escalating exposure concerns, according to a city of Moscow news release. According to the order, it does not apply to children younger than 5 years old.
2016 Five years ago today
Pullman firefighters extinguished a small fire after responding to a report of smoke coming from a ceiling fan vent inside the Hi-Tek Nails Salon on Pullman’s North Grand Avenue. Deputy Fire Marshall Tony Nuttman said the blaze was started after a faulty vent fan’s engine seized up and was unable to cool itself. Nuttman said because the fan in the ceiling still had power it became hot, sparked and started the fire. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the 100 block of North Grand Avenue from Davis Way to Main Street was closed for about an hour while firefighters ensured the fire didn’t spread to other nooks and crannies of the old building. … It is now legal for most Idaho residents who are at least 21 years old to carry a concealed firearm without a permit throughout the state. This past legislative session the Legislature passed a bill making concealed carry within city limits legal as long as the person is at least 21, an Idaho resident and qualifies for a concealed carry permit. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter signed the legislation. Individuals 18 or older were already allowed to carry without a permit outside city limits, and open carry has been legal within city limits.
2011 10 years ago today
It was an Idaho Foodbank spud-tacular at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday where 8,000 pounds of frozen hashbrowns were being given away to those in need. The Simplot Company donated 208,000 pounds of potatoes to the Idaho Food Bank, said Chuck Whitman, manager for the North Central Idaho branch, who handed out 235 cases of hashbrowns to more than 90 families at the church, which opened its Trinity Moscow Food Pantry last month. … National forest officials recommend that Idahoans call first to check on the status of their favorite trails and campgrounds before heading out for the holiday weekend, particularly if they are located in high-mountain elevations as they might still be snowed in. Snow levels range from 5,500 feet in the Nez Perce, Clearwater and Panhandle national forest areas, to 6,500 feet and 7,000 feet in much of central and southern Idaho. North-facing slopes and shady areas will have dramatically more snow than south slopes.