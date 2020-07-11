2019 One year ago today
The Moscow Tree Commission and Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission approved the conceptual plan for Harvest Park, a proposed 4.09-acre edible food forest park on the south end of Moscow. The park, between Indian Hills Drive and The Grove apartments, will be developed over years or even decades as funding allows. … A trio of former college basketball standouts on the Palouse are playing for professional teams during NBA/G league summer league action. Former Washington State University forward Robert Franks is playing for the Charlotte Hornets. University of Idaho product Perrion Callandret is playing for the Chicago Bulls, while Jeff Ledbetter, another UI grad, is playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
2015 Five years ago today
The University of Idaho’s College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, which helps students from migrant or seasonal farmwork backgrounds, received word it will be funded for another five years — one year past its 20th anniversary. … In 2001, a nonprofit preservation group acquired the Potlatch Depot. By winning the “Idaho Gives!” fundraising contest the past two years, the group secured more than $20,000 to finally complete the upstairs renovation.
2010 10 years ago today
Dale Kleinert is looking forward to developing a good rapport with students and staff at all of the city schools under his wing as the new superintendent of Moscow School District. ... Souped-up riding lawn mowers helped draw at least 1,000 people to the annual Troy Old Timers’ Day. Many lent their cheers as lawn tractors of all shapes and colors raced on a track defined by bales of hay.