2020 One year ago today
The University of Idaho has moved most of its in-person homecoming events online, following a spike of COVID-19 cases in its on-campus Greek organizations. The university announced eight Greek organizations have been quarantined after targeted testing identified numerous infections among those living in on-campus fraternities and sororities. ... Besides being kind, enthusiastic and soft-spoken, 101-year-old Moscow resident Maynard Fosberg was a “Palouse prairie restoration pioneer,” according to Palouse Land Trust Executive Director Lovina Englund. “He just was probably one of the most charming gentlemen that I’ve ever had an opportunity to be acquainted with, and, of course, we know that he had a big ripple effect in our community,” Englund said. Fosberg died Sept. 18 in Coeur d’Alene because of the “effects of the coronavirus,” according to his obituary that ran in the Sept. 22 edition of the Daily News.
2016 Five years ago today
After 40 years in the business, a Colfax attorney is leaving his practice to become a judge in Whitman County, and he wants his clients to know they will be left in good hands. Gary Libey, 65, of Libey & Ensley, PLLC, ran unopposed to replace retiring superior court Judge David Frazier, and has sold his company to law firm Carpenter, McGuire & DeWulf, PS. Most of Libey’s staff, including partner Bruce Ensley, will join the new law firm, which is building an office in Colfax on Main Street in the former location of Glaser’s Jewelry. The new office will begin operating in January.
2011 10 years ago today
Without meaning to, Moscow native Pamela Rogers earned second place out of 2,200 submissions for the Peace Corps’ 50th anniversary photo contest, a feat she calls a “lucky shot.” Rogers, who attended Lewiston High School and graduated from the University of Idaho, lived and worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho from 2007 to 2009. While she was there, the organization did a “shout out” for people to submit up to five photos of their service. Months later, Rogers received a message from a friend telling her one of the photos she had submitted won second place in the “Sharing American Culture Overseas” category. ... Elizabeth Brandt, associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Law at the University of Idaho, was the keynote speaker at UI’s annual “Take Back the Night” event, which takes place on campuses and in communities all over the world to help combat domestic violence and sexual assault.