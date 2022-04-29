2021 One year ago
Washington State University announced students must provide proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine before they can take part in activities on campus for the 2021-22 academic year. “In order to participate in any onsite or in-person courses and activities, students at all WSU locations will be expected to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement. This requirement will also extend to WSU’s employees and volunteers engaging in activities on a WSU worksite. Students whose programs are fully online are automatically exempted from this requirement. ... The University of Idaho’s annual Engineering and Design EXPO returns for its 28th year showcasing a slate of student-led projects ranging from infrasonic sensors for detecting wildfires to a remote-controlled platform designed for the school’s marching band. The event will feature a scaled back in-person component today, about a year after the entire event was shifted online in response to the pandemic. Crepeau said much of these students’ work in the curriculum leads up to this one grand event, but these projects sometimes take on life after the EXPO is over.
2017 Five years ago
Jake Straughan, the Colton High graduate who has spent three years with the University of Idaho basketball program, is transferring to Fresno Pacific in search of more playing time. Straughan acknowledged the transfer, a day after making an oral commitment to the NCAA Division II program in Fresno, Calif. He will be a junior next season.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow’s annual CommUNITY Walk was initiated six years ago to demonstrate the city’s commitment to peace and harmony among people of all faiths and persuasions. But Moscow Human Rights Commission member and high school senior Robin Kok said the goal of the event can vary for each participant. Others, like Steve and Cindy Sale, came to represent their American Indian heritage by carrying a row of flags during the walk from Friendship Square to East City Park. Many people carried colorful balloons and banners, as well, to represent the diversity that can be found within the city. ... On a walk through Pullman High School, seniors Trevor Edwards and Sam Barner can point out their welding handiwork in almost every room in the building. From metal storage racks to sturdy work tables, the boys said they help supply their fellow students with quality equipment whenever possible. “The school tells us what they need, and we build it,” Edwards said. Shop teacher Vince Hanley says he recognized the boys’ passion for metalwork when they first enrolled at PHS, so he was not surprised this year when Barner won first place and Edwards took second in the state SkillsUSA welding competition in April.