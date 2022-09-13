2021 One year ago

The Pullman Police Department had to block roads on College Hill because an estimated 100 people chased a moose on foot and by vehicle. The department posted information about the incident on social media with a message discouraging people from approaching wildlife. ... The Pullman City Council will hold a public hearing on a long-awaited update of the city’s comprehensive plan. The draft proposal provides a general blueprint for commercial and residential growth over the next 40 years, both within the city limits and in the designated urban growth area outside the city. The comprehensive plan was last updated in 1999.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you