The Pullman Police Department had to block roads on College Hill because an estimated 100 people chased a moose on foot and by vehicle. The department posted information about the incident on social media with a message discouraging people from approaching wildlife. ... The Pullman City Council will hold a public hearing on a long-awaited update of the city’s comprehensive plan. The draft proposal provides a general blueprint for commercial and residential growth over the next 40 years, both within the city limits and in the designated urban growth area outside the city. The comprehensive plan was last updated in 1999.
David Carver will be serving his Indian tacos at the Latah County Fair, just as he has done every year for nearly 20 years — despite the fact that he is just now starting to recover from a severely broken arm. Carver said it all started with his father, who encouraged his family to tour the Pacific Northwest and hop from event to event every summer. ... The ride-hailing company Uber may now operate its business in Pullman without requiring its drivers to provide fingerprints after the Pullman City Council amended its taxicab licensing code at its regular meeting. The council unanimously amended the ordinance so that, effectively, Pullman’s taxicab background check requirements will fit those of most “transportation network companies” such as Uber and Lyft.
At the Washington State University Creamery, one employee is a slice above the rest now that he is an American Cheese Society certified cheese professional. Nial Yager, who has worked at the Creamery for 24 years, passed the certification test in Raleigh, N.C., with the first class of candidates for certification. Out of 150 who took the exam, Yager is among the 121 who passed. ... While many children across the state piled into school buses and took their seat in classrooms recently, more than 2,000 students sat down to a home computer to begin their 2012-13 school year. Students attending the virtual classrooms get support from “learning coaches,” also known as their parents, are monitored by Idaho certified teachers on their computers and turn in assignments via the Internet. The Idaho Virtual Academy, headquartered in Meridian, operates in partnership with K12, a Virginia-based company, which works to provide online curriculum to schools.