2021 One year ago

With the official launch of Moscow Movement Arts Center, instructor Rachel Dodson said she is offering local dancers or aspiring dancers of all ages a combination of approachable tutelage and world-class ballet training. Dodson said she’s teaching out of two locations on White Avenue at the moment, and classes offer a range of options and schedules. She said her youngest student is 2 years old and her oldest is in her late 70s. ... Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced he has agreed to postpone his retirement and stay on as chief for one more year. The decision came after community members, city department heads, outside agencies and members of law enforcement interviewed three candidates for the chief position. According to a Pullman news release, “there was a wide range of opinions regarding the qualifications of the candidates, suitability for this community, and ability to lead the Pullman Police Department at this stage of their careers.”

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you