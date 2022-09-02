With the official launch of Moscow Movement Arts Center, instructor Rachel Dodson said she is offering local dancers or aspiring dancers of all ages a combination of approachable tutelage and world-class ballet training. Dodson said she’s teaching out of two locations on White Avenue at the moment, and classes offer a range of options and schedules. She said her youngest student is 2 years old and her oldest is in her late 70s. ... Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced he has agreed to postpone his retirement and stay on as chief for one more year. The decision came after community members, city department heads, outside agencies and members of law enforcement interviewed three candidates for the chief position. According to a Pullman news release, “there was a wide range of opinions regarding the qualifications of the candidates, suitability for this community, and ability to lead the Pullman Police Department at this stage of their careers.”
Instead of impatiently counting the minutes until the Washington State University football team kicked off its 2017 season, many fans elected to pass the time earlier in the day by attending Pullman Regional Hospital’s first ever Champions for Kids fundraiser at Zeppos. Attendees who donated $75 were allowed to meet six former WSU athletes, most of whom had also played professional football or basketball. ... Erin Bacon’s two boys walk or bike to school every day, rain or snow. The wildfire smoke changed that and a comfortable ride in a car seemed to be the better route. Bacon said that while dropping her boys off at school she noticed the crossing guard for McDonald Elementary School had a bandana pulled up over her nose and mouth to protect herself from the thick smoke.
Moscow High School teacher Pat Blount is one of 30 finalists in the running to win as much as $15,000 for what he calls his “ballooning project.” The Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Innovative Educator — or STEMIE — contest is a national competition for teachers to submit videos of their most effective approaches to teaching science and math. For Blount that was his “ballooning project,” which teaches students about atmospheric science, the engineering design process and how to follow an experiment from start to finish. ... Students and faculty gathered in the University of Idaho Reflections Gallery to view projects from art and architecture students who went to China for seven weeks to redesign a dying neighborhood and study urban design. Xiao Hu, the instructor who went on the trip, said it is important for students to see this part of the world because of its stark differences from Idaho. Urban development was the focus of the trip, which is something students don’t get much hands-on experience with in Moscow, said Sofia Cardoso, a senior studying art and architecture.