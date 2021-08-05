2020 One year ago today
The director of the soccer tournament that Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert shut down over COVID-19 concerns apologized to Lambert and city staff, officials and residents at the Moscow City Council meeting. Lambert halted the Ash Rattler Wood Bat Tournament and the Harvest Cup soccer tournament, both of which drew large crowds from across the region to Moscow. The tournaments together brought more than 100 baseball and soccer teams, coaches and parents to Moscow’s parks and playfields. … A small campus protest was staged to oppose the University of Idaho’s plan to hold in-person classes this fall as UI President Scott Green held a virtual town hall on the subject. More than 800 UI faculty and staff were in attendance on the Zoom call. Among the topics covered were precautions the administration will take to limit the spread of COVID-19. The precautions include mandatory testing for students and thermal monitoring systems placed in busy doorways on campus to check temperatures of those walking past.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman Police Department, WSU Police and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office all have policies in place requiring officers to activate their body cameras whenever they are physically interacting with the public. Doing so serves to protect both officers and the public. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said most of the time an officer doesn’t know a camera is malfunctioning until he or she attempts to download video clips at the end of the shift. He said it was also common for officers to forget to turn cameras on when the department first started using the devices. … The most dangerous animal in North America is not one most would expect, according to a study by UI and the University of Washington. Nonetheless, the dainty, long legged, herbivorous deer found across the country are the deadliest animal to humans. According to information from the UI’s College of Natural Resources, 1.2 million vehicle collisions are caused annually by the animal, taking more than 200 lives, causing more than 29,000 injuries and costing more than $1.66 billion in damage, medical bills and cleanup.
2011 10 years ago today
Decades of maintenance to a chemistry building on the WSU campus has led to mercury and lead contamination of about 150 cubic yards of soil. Dwight Hagihara, WSU director of environmental health and safety, said the contamination is contained to the crawl space underneath Fulmer Hall, located on East College Avenue in Pullman. “This was resulting from decades of the chemistry building being there,” Hagihara said. The affected area is six to 12 inches deep. … Whitman County farmers can sign up to participate in a Biomass Crop Assistance Program that is offered by the Farm Service Agency and two regional biofuel companies. The program stems from the 2008 Farm Bill, and provides financial incentives for regional farmers to grow camelina, an oilseed crop, for biofuel production. BCAP will help offset the risks associated with growing a new crop and will help ensure biofuel producers have a reliable feedstock, according to Whitman County FSA Director Kathy Wolfe.