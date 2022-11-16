2021 One year ago

The students in Wendy Thompson’s fourth-grade class at Moscow’s McDonald Elementary School finished up quiet reading time, then got to work on small baskets made out of yarn. The students are learning how to make miniature Nez Perce “sally bag” baskets. Full-size sally bags are woven baskets used when picking berries, storage or for use as decoration, according to Jenny Williams, a Native artist who has been working with the children on how to make the miniature versions of the real thing. ... When Debbie Buchanan took the reins of the University of Idaho women’s volleyball program at the turn of the millennium, she was 26 and had been coaching NCAA Division I athletes for seven years. She’d been ahead of the curve since being named second-team All-American during her high school volleyball days in St. Maries, Idaho. Those facts provide a bit of context to the announcement she made — that she was leaving the Vandals after 22 seasons and retiring as a college coach.

2017 Five years ago

