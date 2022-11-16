The students in Wendy Thompson’s fourth-grade class at Moscow’s McDonald Elementary School finished up quiet reading time, then got to work on small baskets made out of yarn. The students are learning how to make miniature Nez Perce “sally bag” baskets. Full-size sally bags are woven baskets used when picking berries, storage or for use as decoration, according to Jenny Williams, a Native artist who has been working with the children on how to make the miniature versions of the real thing. ... When Debbie Buchanan took the reins of the University of Idaho women’s volleyball program at the turn of the millennium, she was 26 and had been coaching NCAA Division I athletes for seven years. She’d been ahead of the curve since being named second-team All-American during her high school volleyball days in St. Maries, Idaho. Those facts provide a bit of context to the announcement she made — that she was leaving the Vandals after 22 seasons and retiring as a college coach.
Dareld Hazeltine’s military career ended almost 50 years ago, but now he is helping those who served. Hazeltine, a 70-year-old Kendrick resident and Vietnam veteran, received a “Spirit of Freedom Award” at the Deary Community Center for his service to the veteran community. Joseph Groves, of Deary, also received the award, which includes a certificate for their service and a U.S. flag that flew above the U.S. Capitol building. ... The Community Action Center collected more than 130 pounds of food at its first Fall Mile Fun Run/Walk in Pullman. Around 20 participants gathered at the Bill Chipman Trail Head, dressed in workout gear and winter hats, to run a mile while raising money and food for the CAC’s food bank. The top donation prize went to Mint Condition Dental, which collected 83 pounds of food.
A team of Washington State University construction management students earned first place in the Design-Build Institute of America’s first national student competition. The team presented its final proposal at the 2012 Design-Build Conference and Expo in New Orleans. The WSU team, called Affinity Constructors, included four students: Nicole Johnson, Erika Wier, Ryan Garris and Josh Thomson. Thomson, also an architecture graduate student, was the lead designer. ... Karen Severns of Potlatch was deployed recently with the American Red Cross to assist with the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. This brings the number of Idahoans who have been deployed up to 10. Severns is expected to spend two to three weeks on the East Coast.