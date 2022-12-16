2021 One year ago

The largest remaining swath of native Palouse prairie will be preserved thanks to a transaction that moved hundreds of acres of Steptoe Butte into public ownership. Kent Bassett, of Bellevue, Wash., and Ray and Joan Folwell, of Pullman, sold a 437-acre parcel on the flanks of the butte to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The transaction has been in the works for more than two years. Bassett and his late wife, Elaine, teamed up with the Folwells to purchase the property in 2016 with the idea of protecting the area rich in native plants from development. ... The Potlatch Rural Fire Department may not be Santa’s workshop, but it might as well have been. That is when families arrived to pick up Christmas presents donated by generous community members on the Palouse. It marked the end of the 36th year of the Sharing Tree, a local effort led by Janie Nirk and Jo Minden. Every year, volunteers set up a tree at the Palouse Mall in Moscow with tags listing gift suggestions for families in Latah County.

