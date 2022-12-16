The largest remaining swath of native Palouse prairie will be preserved thanks to a transaction that moved hundreds of acres of Steptoe Butte into public ownership. Kent Bassett, of Bellevue, Wash., and Ray and Joan Folwell, of Pullman, sold a 437-acre parcel on the flanks of the butte to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The transaction has been in the works for more than two years. Bassett and his late wife, Elaine, teamed up with the Folwells to purchase the property in 2016 with the idea of protecting the area rich in native plants from development. ... The Potlatch Rural Fire Department may not be Santa’s workshop, but it might as well have been. That is when families arrived to pick up Christmas presents donated by generous community members on the Palouse. It marked the end of the 36th year of the Sharing Tree, a local effort led by Janie Nirk and Jo Minden. Every year, volunteers set up a tree at the Palouse Mall in Moscow with tags listing gift suggestions for families in Latah County.
Members of Christ Church gathered in an hour of song for the church’s annual Christmas caroling event at Friendship Square in Moscow. Volunteer Curtis Spencer carried a stack of carol booklets in his arms, passing them out to people in the crowd as they sang “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” one of several Christmas-themed hymns in an hourlong lineup of caroling. “There’s a few scripture readings, passages of the Christmas story from the Bible, and then we’ll end with fellowshipping, drinking cocoa and eating cookies,” Spencer said. ... ’Twas the morning after the first snowfall of the season, but a little precipitation couldn’t stop Santa and Mrs. Claus from making their annual stop at the 1912 Center in Moscow for breakfast with the children of the Palouse. Kellisa Owens, recreation supervisor for the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department, was making preparations for the second seating of guests that morning, checking the craft and photo rooms, making sure the bacon, eggs and pancakes were ready for serving and tuning the Christmas music to a perfect volume in the Great Room.
Excavation work started at East City Park to replace a restroom facility gutted three years ago in an arson fire, and Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis says the only thing that could get in the way of a spring completion is winter weather. The old facility was burned from inside in 2009 on the night of Moscow High School’s homecoming, and Curtis said vandalism in city parks is a continuing problem. Curtis said the project was divided into two phases with a new stage to be considered in the future as funding allows. ... Like Santa’s sleigh, Moscow Volunteer Fire Engine No. 72 is red, decked with lights and came with a wreath and was loaded with toys. But Capt. Greg Thomas reminded children he wasn’t Kris Kringle, and Christmas was yet to come. “We’re going to be helping Santa out a bit,” he said. This December marks the 30th year of Christmas for Kids, where community members sponsor families in need of presents and volunteers gather and deliver them.