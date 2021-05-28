2020 One year ago today
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office requested four vehicles and a drug dog from county commissioners. The sheriff’s office, which makes up about one-third of the county’s budget, unsuccessfully requested a drug dog in recent years. The Moscow Police Department asked for drug dog funding last year, but the request was denied by the City Council. … Empty hotel rooms and empty plane passenger seats have been among the clearest signs of the times since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ron Warren, manager of the Coast Hilltop Inn in Pullman, said the number of people staying at the hotel has dropped dramatically this spring. Typically at this time of the year, Warren said the Coast Hilltop Inn is 30 to 40 percent full. That percentage is now down to 6 to 8 percent.
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow Public Library should have a fresh look soon. A roughly $37,000 project underway is focusing on the original Carnegie Library building, which makes up the southside portion of the library on the corner of Second and Jefferson streets. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said Palouse Masonry Restoration LLC is in the process of repairing and repointing damaged bricks, repairing damaged sandstone and replacing grout that is missing between bricks. Schott also said Palouse Masonry will remove carbon staining and apply water repellent to the bricks. … Fear of fines from the Washington State Department of Ecology and a strained relationship between the town’s public works department and the mayor have some Garfield residents questioning if Mayor Ray McCown is fit for the job. McCown was served with the recall papers. The Whitman County Superior Court is required to hold a hearing on the matter within 15 days of the papers being submitted. Among the complaints, it was alleged McCown illegally sold town property, censored discussions at town council meetings and discriminated against the town’s public works director.
2011 10 years ago today
President Elson S. Floyd proposed increasing in-state undergraduate tuition at WSU by 16 percent. After several months of uncertainty, that’s the same amount the state legislature recommended when it handed WSU a $108 million budget cut, which is expected to be finalized by Gov. Chris Gregoire soon. During this legislative session, proposed tuition increases had ranged from 11 to 16 percent. But in the end, Bill 1795 was passed, which allows the state’s six four-year universities the responsibility to set their own tuition through 2018-19.