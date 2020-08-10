2019 One year ago today
Seven years ago, the Moscow High School weight room lacked top-notch equipment and was a “chaotic mess,” said Phil Helbling, varsity football coach and a weight training teacher at the school. Now, he said the facility rivals all others in the area. “I think it’s a top-of-the-line facility.” The room, which is on the northeast side of the school, consists of 11 squat racks with a platform and bench as a part of each and new dumbbells, medicine balls, auxiliary bands and rubber floor. … Neighbors and childhood best friends Hannah Hawk and Safiya Nazerali have been hosting annual fundraisers together since they were 10 years old. Now 16, the two spent much of the afternoon raising money for Pullman Regional Hospital’s cardiology department, selling cookies, bottled water and raffle tickets for baskets of donated items in the parking lot of Dissmore’s IGA.
2015 Five years ago today
It’s now a constitutional right to enter into same-sex marriages but work to obtain rights guaranteed other Americans isn’t over — as was pointed out by people at this year’s Palouse Pride Festival on Saturday at East City Park. The event featured bingo, an evening drag show and breakfast the following day. … This summer, Moscow Food Co-op moved its Tuesday Growers Market from its store and busy parking lot a few blocks away to the 1912 Center’s Pall Plaza. As a result, said Misty Amarena, Co-op outreach coordinator, “The market has grown.”
2010 10 years ago today
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force has created and printed posters with a photo of North Idaho and wording that reads “Idaho Is Too Great for Hate.” in response to recent Neo-Nazi Aryan Nation activity in Kootenai County. The goal is to have individuals and businesses display these posters to show their support for human rights efforts, especially those in the Coeur d’Alene area where Aryan Nations flags have been flown and human rights workers have been harassed. … Classes for third-year law students will begin at the University of Idaho’s Boise center following approval from the American Bar Association. Nearly 30 students will participate in the third-year curriculum. It adds to the UI’s existing three-year law program available on the Moscow campus.