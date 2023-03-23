2022 One year ago

Merry Cellars Winery in Pullman has set its sights on expanding in the same city it started. The Port of Whitman County Commissioners approved the sale of a lot in the Pullman Industrial Park that will be the site of a new Merry Cellars Winery facility. The lot, which is adjacent to the current winery on Henley Court, was sold for $345,000. Commissioner Tom Kammerzell praised the winery for choosing to stay in the county to expand its business. “That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “That’s why we do this — create jobs and economic growth.” ... A 73-year-old White Bird man whose campaign platform reads like a throwback to the 1960s and early 1970s is running for Idaho governor on the Libertarian ticket. Paul Sand acknowledges his self-funded campaign to unseat Gov. Brad Little is an “infinite improbability.” But he said he’s trying to be another voice in the crowded gubernatorial field and hopes to at least come in “second place against Little or in first place against the rest of the clowns. … It’s extremely improbable but it’s also possible.” Sand’s candidacy will create — for the first time in Idaho — a primary race on the Libertarian ticket.

