Merry Cellars Winery in Pullman has set its sights on expanding in the same city it started. The Port of Whitman County Commissioners approved the sale of a lot in the Pullman Industrial Park that will be the site of a new Merry Cellars Winery facility. The lot, which is adjacent to the current winery on Henley Court, was sold for $345,000. Commissioner Tom Kammerzell praised the winery for choosing to stay in the county to expand its business. “That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “That’s why we do this — create jobs and economic growth.” ... A 73-year-old White Bird man whose campaign platform reads like a throwback to the 1960s and early 1970s is running for Idaho governor on the Libertarian ticket. Paul Sand acknowledges his self-funded campaign to unseat Gov. Brad Little is an “infinite improbability.” But he said he’s trying to be another voice in the crowded gubernatorial field and hopes to at least come in “second place against Little or in first place against the rest of the clowns. … It’s extremely improbable but it’s also possible.” Sand’s candidacy will create — for the first time in Idaho — a primary race on the Libertarian ticket.
McDonald Elementary School fifth-grader Kayden Semler said he has never traveled much farther than Anaheim, Calif., but his love of studying world geography has him off to a state competition for the second year in a row to compete for a spot in the National Geographic Bee. Semler is the returning champion at his Moscow school, where he beat the rest of his fourth- and fifth-grade peers answering geography trivia in a school-wide competition. ... Mother Teresa once said, “A life not lived for others is not a life.” Lynnea Vantrease, 31, of Colfax, lives her life to do just that — serve others. Vantrease, a massage therapist, says her biggest aspiration is to help people heal physically so they are able to do the things they love. Vantrease’s helping hands extend far from the farmers and rolling hills of the Palouse; she’s also provided aide to the homeless, impoverished children in other countries, and single and abused mothers.
It’s not often that University of Idaho alumni in New England have the opportunity to cheer on their alma mater at a sporting event. But for many Vandal fans, the Idaho versus University of Connecticut first-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game in Storrs, Conn., provided the perfect opportunity to meet other Vandals and cheer on an Idaho athletic team. While the game itself resulted in a 105-37 blowout loss, fans like Margie Landis were simply happy to see a UI team on the East Coast. Landis, a band teacher at Mount Ararat Middle School in Maine, taught French horn as a teaching assistant and received her master’s degree in French horn performance from the University of Idaho in 1984. ... Protesters against gun violence stood on the west side of Moscow’s Main Street. Gun-wielding supporters of the Second Amendment stood on the other. Moscow police walked back and forth between them. “Arms are for hugging,” declared the Rev. Jodie Tooley at an anti-gun-violence rally in Friendship Square. The rally, organized by the Palouse Peace Coalition, supported a ban on military-style assault rifles, a ban on ammunition clips holding more than 10 rounds, a universal background check for every gun purchase and closing loopholes in gun purchasing.